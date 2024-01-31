NHL All-Star Thursday schedule: Draft and key events to look out for ahead of marquee event

The time is slowly approaching as the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is getting closer and is ready to take over Toronto from Feb. 1 to 3. Preparations are ongoing towards celebrating NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, with Scotiabank Arena set to provide a day full of treats for fans.

Where to watch NHL All-Star on Feb. 1, Thursday?

Secure your seats for the NHL All-Star Thursday or catch the action live on Sportsnet and TVA Sports for Canadian viewers.

For fans in the United States, the event will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

Events scheduled on Feb. 1, Thursday

Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft

One exciting event during the day is the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, which signals the revival of an old but favorite concept from past All-Star Weekends.

The four all-star captains, coupled with celebrity captains, will take part in a televised draft to choose their teams from the leftover group of All-Star players. The draft introduces an element of tension, strategy, and game plans for the marquee matchups to come.

NHL Alumni Keith Magnuson Man of the Year

After the player draft, a special ceremony will be held to name NHL Alumni Keith Magnuson Man of the Year. This honorable prize is dedicated to the 1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs Club in memory of its Stanley Cup championship.

The Keith Magnuson Man of the Year is presented to an NHL Player who demonstrates perseverance, dedication and teamwork, which can be translated into a successful transition out of hockey. The new honoree from this year will join the list of all the previous 21 winners.

Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase

Rounding out the thrilling NHL All-Star Thursday event is the Canadian Tire Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) 3-on-3 Showcase. An elite showcase with players from the top professional women’s hockey league, this is a fast-paced and skillful 3-on-3 game.

Fans in Scotiabank Arena will witness a pulsating showdown that will highlight the flair and qualities of the women’s game.

NHL All-Star ticket info

Hockey fans can secure tickets on ticketmaster.com, with prices starting at $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.

For an upgraded experience, fans have the option to purchase the Official Ticket Package from nhlexperiences.com, with NHL All-Star Game tickets in this package ranging from $1,599 to $2,999.

This package offers various exclusive perks, including pre-game hospitality, opportunities for Stanley Cup photos, and premium choices such as arena tours and postgame photos.