NHL All-Star Weekend 2024 entertainment roster: Full artist lineup featuring Tate McRae, Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris, and more

The NHL has recently announced an exciting entertainment roster for the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from February 1 to 3.

The star-studded lineup includes rising country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, multi-platinum duos Loud Luxury and The Reklaws, and rising R&B star Kiana Lede.

Performance on Feb 1, Thursday

Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris will contribute to the festivities by performing both the Canadian and U.S. national anthems for NHL All-Star Thursday.

In a thoughtful move, American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, provided by Lisa Dressler for All-Star Thursday and Lisa Faria for All-Star Skills and the All-Star Game, is part of the NHL's partnership with P-X-P.

Performance on Feb 2, Friday

Owen Riegling, known for his hit single "Old Dirt Roads," is set to take the stage at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, February 2.

Riegling's performance, co-presented by Pepsi and SiriusXM, adds to the already impressive entertainment lineup for the Skills event, which includes headliners The Glorious Sons and TALK, as well as anthem singers Chxrry22 and Dinah Jane.

Performance on Feb 3, Saturday

The festivities continue on Saturday, February 3, with viral Canadian-born group Loud Luxury celebrating their smash hit "Body," kicking off the player introductions for the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S.) All-Star Game.

The Canadian country music duo The Reklaws, known for multiple #1 hits and the viral sensation "What the Truck," along with R&B singer-songwriter Kiana Lede, will perform the national anthems for Canada and the U.S., respectively.

Notably, Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae is set to headline the second intermission performance during the All-Star Game.

Celebrity captains will also be there

The entertainment extends beyond musical performances, as the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Game will feature celebrity captains, including Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Will Arnett, and Michael Buble.

These celebrity captains will play a pivotal role in helping the four All-Star Team captains select their 11-player teams during the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL Player Draft, set to take place on NHL All-Star Thursday.

Fans can purchase tickets and find more information about the event on NHL.com/FanFair and NHL.com/AllStar.

Justin Bieber's exclusion from 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena will exclude Justin Bieber's performance due to health concerns related to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, as confirmed by NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer.

Mayer said,

"Bieber hasn’t performed live since 2022 as he deals with a health concern known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, so the idea of him performing during the All-Star festivities was off the table pretty early"

Mayer assured Bieber's active involvement, stating,

"Him being involved, that was a no-brainer. You’re going to see that he’s going to be very present."