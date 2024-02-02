ESPN analyst Greg Wyshynski stirred the conversation about who will win the $1 million prize in the All-Star skills competition, emphasizing Connor McDavid's unique incentive in the upcoming showdown.

The All-Star Weekend in Toronto has finally kicked off, and the players have been drafted for the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game scheduled for Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET. But for now, the spotlight remains on the thrilling skills competition where a hefty $1 million prize awaits the champion.

Amid discussions on potential winners, Wyshynski expressed his confidence in Connor McDavid on Friday, telling ESPN:

"Are you serious? Let me ask you this: How well would you do on a test if you wrote the questions? Connor McDavid helped the NHL rethink the All-Star skills competition. I don't think he'd create an event that didn't cater to his strengths. It's a million dollars. My dude's got a wedding to pay for this summer, after all."

The NHL collaborated closely with McDavid to rejuvenate the skills contest, returning it to a true test of on-ice hockey skills. The revamped format features a grand-prix-style competition, with 12 elite skaters vying for the coveted prize.

The star-studded lineup includes David Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Leon Draisaitl, Mathew Barzal, Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller. The events range from speed challenges like the fastest skater to precision tests such as hardest shot, stickhandling, one-timers, passing and accuracy shooting.

To add more excitement, the top eight performers from the initial six events will face off against the goalie of their choice in a shootout. The subsequent round will see the top six participants navigating an on-ice obstacle course to determine the ultimate winner.

McDavid's impending wedding with his long-time partner, Lauren Kyle, has introduced a personal touch to his aspirations. Set to tie the knot on July 27, 2024, McDavid has another reason to vie for the million-dollar jackpot.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl drafted David Pastrnak

In the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, alongside teammate Connor McDavid, seized the chance to select Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak early. Pastrnak became the second pick for Team McDavid, following Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Draisaitl expressed excitement about reuniting with Pastrnak:

“With ‘Pasta,’ we kind of grew up together, got drafted in the same year ... So, I’m excited to spend some time with him.”

The Team McDavid roster, curated with input from celebrity captain Will Arnett, boasts a blend of skill and grit, including Rasmus Dahlin, Robert Thomas and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, promising an exciting lineup for the NHL All-Star Game.