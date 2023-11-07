NHL analyst makes bold claim regarding best player in league, chooses to ditch Connor McDavid

Breaking from the commonly held belief that frequently positions Connor McDavid, the superstar of the Edmonton Oilers, as the league's top player, NHL analyst Craig Button took an unconventional path by making a daring assertion about the league's best player. Instead of favoring McDavid, Button opted for an unexpected pair to occupy the top spots.

On his Twitter account, Rick Dhaliwal shared Craig Button's statement, in which Button declared:

"The best player in the NHL is Quinn Hughes, the 2nd best player in the NHL is Elias Pettersson, most of the East doesn't know that but in my eyes those are the 2 best players in the league."

Expand Tweet

This proclamation surprised the hockey community and led to widespread discussions and debates about the merits of Button's assessment.

Quinn Hughes, an American-born defenseman and the captain of the Vancouver Canucks, is undoubtedly a talented player. Known for his exceptional skating and playmaking abilities from the blue line, Hughes has quickly become one of the league's brightest young stars.

Elias Pettersson, a Swedish forward and alternate captain for the Vancouver Canucks, is another remarkable talent who has gained recognition for his dynamic play on the ice.

However, in a league filled with elite forwards like McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon, Button's choice of Pettersson as the second-best player is certainly open to debate.

The absence of Connor McDavid from Button's top two raises eyebrows, as McDavid is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in the NHL. The Edmonton Oilers captain has consistently led the league in scoring and possesses a combination of speed, skill and vision that is unmatched by most.

McDavid's ability to single-handedly take over games and create scoring opportunities for his team has made him the face of the NHL.

While Craig Button's opinions are respected in the hockey world, his choice to exclude Connor McDavid from the top spots is sure to be met with skepticism.

Some of Connor McDavid's NHL achievements

The Edmonton Oilers' first overall pick in 2015, McDavid quickly made an impact but faced setbacks due to injuries. He became the league's youngest captain and excelled, leading the Oilers back to the playoffs.

Awards like the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award recognized his exceptional talent. In the 2022-23 season, he reached new heights, scoring 64 goals and accumulating 153 points, leading the league in both categories.