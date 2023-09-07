The Ottawa Senators have made headlines with their recent signing of young defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract extension. This significant move reflects the team's commitment to Sanderson as a pivotal player in their future.

NHL analyst Bruce Garrioch shared his thoughts on this momentous contract extension, and his expectations for Sanderson are nothing short of massive.

"I think it's a good deal not only for Jake Sanderson but also the Ottawa Senators," Garrioch stated on TSN. "If you look at Sanderson down the road and the potential that he showed as a rookie in the NHL, he's going to be an excellent defenseman."

"He's going to be the Senators' no. 1 defenseman at some point. He will bypass Thomas Chabot at one point and play in some difficult situations and will be taking some of that ice time..."

"I think the Senators went into this offseason looking at this and said, 'What's my priority?'. The priority is not to go through a negotiation with Sanderson as a RFA next summer. Get him locked up and move on. I think both sides feel good about this."

Garrioch's expectations for Jake Sanderson are nothing short of a ringing endorsement. He envisions Sanderson as not only an excellent defenseman but as the future No. 1 defenseman for the Senators. Such a prediction carries significant weight, considering the talent and potential that already exists on the Senators' roster.

Jake Sanderson holds great promise for Senators

Before this monumental contract extension, Jake Sanderson was already buzzing in the NHL. Named to the NHL All-Rookie team, he was set to enter the final year of his entry-level contract.

As the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, Sanderson's transition from college hockey to the NHL was seamless, and he immediately impressed everyone with his consistent play.

During his rookie season, Sanderson put up impressive numbers, tallying four goals and 32 points in 77 games. What set him apart was his versatility and ability to excel in various roles on the ice. Notably, he ranked second on the team in terms of ice time, trailing only the experienced Thomas Chabot.

Sanderson's impact extended far beyond his time on the ice. He became a key player on special teams, leading the team in short-handed ice time and ranking second among defensemen in 5-on-5 minutes. His contributions were not limited to even strength, as he also received significant power-play ice time, with Chabot ahead of him.