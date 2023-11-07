NHL analyst Mark Spector, a respected senior columnist, has set the hockey world abuzz with his recent tweet. The post may spell trouble for the Edmonton Oilers' playoff aspirations.

After a disappointing 6-2 road loss against Vancouver Canucks, Spector took to his Twitter account to express his concerns, declaring:

"Frustration sets in for EDM. Let it be known, this 3rd period is when it's becoming clear: This team likely isn't making the playoffs. Not with this goaltending."

Expand Tweet

Spector's words are not to be taken lightly. When a seasoned observer like Spector raises concerns about a team's playoff chances, it serves as a stark warning sign for the Oilers and their fans.

The Edmonton Oilers have long been a team filled with promise, anchored by the exceptional talents of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, the perennial question that has dogged this team in recent years has been their ability to assemble a competitive supporting cast, especially on the defensive end and between the pipes.

The issue that Spector seems to have zeroed in on is goaltending, a critical component of any successful team's playoff run. Oiler's both goaltenders have performed below average with Stuart Skinner having a .856 save percentage and a GAA of 3.99. Jack Campbell has a save percentage of .873 with a GAA of 4.50, higher than Skinner.

A strong and reliable goaltender is often the difference between early playoff exits and deep postseason runs. Unfortunately for the Oilers, Spector's tweet suggests that the current goaltending situation is far from meeting the standards required for a serious playoff contender.

Edmonton Oilers ink a one-year deal with Sam Gagner

The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level. Gagner, who has played in the NHL for 16 seasons, initially joined the Oilers' training camp on a professional tryout agreement following hip surgeries.

He later signed with the Oilers' AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, where he played three games and recorded one goal and four assists. This marks Gagner's third stint with the Oilers, as he was originally drafted by the team in 2007. Throughout his career, he has also played for several other NHL teams.

In a corresponding move, the Oilers placed forward Adam Erne on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Condors. Gagner's return to the Oilers adds depth to their lineup, and his extensive experience in the NHL brings valuable leadership to the team.