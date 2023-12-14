NHL analyst speculates impact of Kyle Connor's injury on Winnipeg Jets' season

In a recent episode of "Jay on SC," host Jay Onrait and NHL insider Martin Biron delved into a critical question concerning the Winnipeg Jets' current season: Can the team survive without the offensive prowess of Kyle Connor? The Jets, boasting a 17-9-2 record, faced a setback as they announced that forward Kyle Connor would be sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a knee injury sustained in a recent game.

Jay Onrait initiated the discussion by acknowledging the team's substantial depth and questioning whether they could withstand the loss of a key player like Kyle Connor. Biron, drawing on his experience and insights as an NHL insider, provided a nuanced perspective on the potential implications of Connor's absence.

Biron said:

"Well, I think they can. And it could have been worse for Kyle Connor. Listen, six to eight weeks is the best case scenario. I've seen guys miss remainder of seasons on same knee to knee contact."

Despite the setback, Biron expressed confidence in the Jets' defensive capabilities. He said,

"But what the Jets can rely upon is they are still a top 10 defensive team. When you look at goals against per game, they still have Connor Hellebuyck, they still have a lot of depth that can help overcoming the Kyle Connor absence."

However, Biron pointed out a critical statistic that could shape the narrative for the Winnipeg Jets in Connor's absence. The hockey team, known for its positive goal differential, could potentially face a shift to a negative goal differential without Connor's scoring contributions.

Biron said:

"But the thing with the Jets is if you take Connor's goals away, they go from a very good positive goal differential to now a negative goal differential."

Expand Tweet

NHL insider Martin Biron on Winnipeg Jets' options

The NHL insider also tackled the challenge of replacing Connor's goals directly. He suggested that the Winnipeg Jets, led by head coach Rick Bowness, should explore alternative strategies for winning games.

Biron said,

"Those goals that you now have sitting in the locker room is going to affect the Winnipeg Jets."

He added,

"But I think Rick Bowness and his staff have got to look at different ways to win games and they do have one of the best goaltenders and they can lock it down defensively."

Rather than attempting a one-to-one replacement of Connor's goals, Biron advocated for a defensive-minded approach.