NHL announces partnership with ServiceNow for better fan experience, day-to-day ops 

The NHL has recently unveiled an exciting partnership with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company. The partnership aims at enhancing the fan experience and optimizing day-to-day operations. The multiyear North American partnership marks a significant step toward transforming the NHL's digital infrastructure and streamlining various workflows across the league.

As an Official League Partner, ServiceNow will leverage its cloud-based platform and solutions to revolutionize game day operations, improve employee productivity, and support connected fan experiences. This collaboration represents the most extensive transformation of a sports league through ServiceNow to date and showcases the commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to benefit its fans and staff.

ServiceNow will enable the league to bring operations for all games in all 32 arenas in North America onto the Now Platform. This consolidation will enhance efficiency and simplify the management of resources, with tasks such as personnel scheduling, status reports, infrastructure issue management, hardware management, and asset management centralized on a single platform.

By leveraging ServiceNow's Technology Workflows solutions, the league aims to reduce complexity and improve overall operational effectiveness. Additionally, the NHL will streamline employee productivity through ServiceNow's employee experience, IT Service Management, and low-code solutions. This approach will provide employees with a simple system of engagement, allowing them to handle critical back-office tasks seamlessly. By automating day-to-day activities and simplifying common processes, the NHL will free up valuable time for employees to focus on improving workflow productivity.

Another crucial aspect of the partnership involves supporting a connected fan experience. ServiceNow will collaborate with other members of the league partner ecosystem to unify its various digital workflows onto a cohesive platform. By ensuring a reliable and productive workflow, ServiceNow will empower the NHL and its digital partners to deliver a better-connected fan experience.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on new ServiceNow partnership

The partnership with ServiceNow demonstrates its commitment to embracing technological advancements to enhance the overall hockey experience. A statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the partnership read:

"We're thrilled to partner with ServiceNow as we continue to enhance our technology and innovation efforts, This collaboration will enable us to improve the NHL's digital workflows, ensuring optimized game-day operations across all arenas and engaging our fans in new and innovative ways. By streamlining productivity and supporting connected fan experiences, the Now Platform will play a pivotal role in driving the League forward."

Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO at ServiceNow, emphasized the transformative power of ServiceNow's solutions, saying:

"ServiceNow helps fundamentally change the way organizations operate, including one of the largest, most successful sports leagues in the world. Our collaboration with the NHL marks the most in-depth transformation of a sports league through ServiceNow to date—and it's only just beginning. We're excited to assist the League in taking the next step towards improving workflow processes."

