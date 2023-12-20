NHL beats top soccer leagues collectively worth $13.33 billion to emerge one of the richest leagues in the world: Report

The NHL has defied expectations and risen to become one of the richest sports leagues in the world, outpacing some of the most renowned soccer leagues in terms of overall value. The latest valuation rankings place the NHL in the sixth position according to Pubity Sport, with an impressive total value of $5.93 billion, solidifying its status as a financial powerhouse in the world of sports.

As of the most recent rankings, the top five positions are occupied by the NFL, the NBA, MLB, the Indian Premier League and the English Premier League, respectively.

The National Hockey League's remarkable climb to the sixth position shows its sustained growth and popularity, positioning it ahead of major soccer leagues such as La Liga ($5.33B), Bundesliga ($3.8 B), UEFA Champions League ($3.3 B), and Russian Premier League ($896 M). They are collectively worth over approx $13.33 billion.

The current landscape of sports leagues is dominated by the NFL, which holds the top spot with an estimated value of $18.6 billion. Following closely behind are the NBA and MLB, with values of $10.58 billion and $10.32 billion, respectively. The Indian Premier League, a cricket league known for its global fanbase, holds the fourth position at $8.4 billion.

The English Premier League, often regarded as one of the most lucrative soccer leagues globally, finds itself in fifth with a total value of $6.6 billion. What is particularly noteworthy is the National Hockey League's ability to surpass prominent soccer leagues in Europe, a continent where soccer enjoys immense popularity and financial backing.

NHL's recent efforts and growing concerns

The National Hockey League's rise in value can be attributed to several factors. First and foremost is the league's concerted efforts to expand its global footprint and attract a diverse fanbase. Initiatives such as international games and events have broadened the league's appeal, fostering a dedicated following beyond its North American roots.

Additionally, the league has embraced technological advancements, leveraging digital platforms to engage fans and enhance the overall viewing experience. The NHL's commitment to innovation, both on and off the ice, has played a pivotal role in maintaining and expanding its market share.

The inclusion of the National Hockey League among the top financial heavyweights in the sports world is good news for hockey fans, players, and all persons involved. But NHL commissioner Gary Bettman should still focus on resolving some of the growing concerns in the League.

The Arizona Coyotes arena situation should urgently be resolved as it's curbing the league's growth potential. Moreover, better strategies should be opted for the promotion of hockey.

A section of hockey fans feel the league is too old school and should welcome some new approach. Apart from that, the league should evaluate player safety concerns and its approach on special nights to promote inclusivity.