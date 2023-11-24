NHL blocks Marc-Andre Fleury's attempt to honor wife for Native American Heritage Night: Reports

The NHL's attempt to foster inclusivity has come under scrutiny as reports emerge of the league preventing Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from wearing a custom-designed mask honoring his wife for Native American Heritage Night.

The mask, crafted by native artist Cole Redhorse Taylor, featured a quote from Fleury's father and the names of his children.

NHL writer Michael Russo revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Fleury, a future Hockey Hall of Famer, was disappointed to learn he couldn't even wear the mask during warm-ups. Despite the potential fine, Fleury expressed his intention to wear it, prompting the NHL to threaten the Wild organization with a more substantial penalty.

Michael Russo tweeted:

"As part of Native American Heritage Night and to honor his wife, who is native, Marc-Andre Fleury had a custom-designed mask created by Cole Redhorse Taylor. Mask quotes his dad on back, has names of his kids. He’s bummed the NHL has informed him he can’t even wear in warmups."

Allan Walsh, Fleury's agent, criticized the league's stance, highlighting the NHL's regressive steps in matters of inclusion.

Walsh tweeted:

"Marc-Andre Fleury indicated he was planning to wear the mask anyway and pay the fine. The NHL then threatened the Wild organization with an additional significant fine."

The incident parallels an earlier case where Arizona Coyotes player Travis Dermott used Pride Tape on his stick in defiance of a league ban, leading to a subsequent agreement allowing such displays.

Despite the NHL's refusal, Fleury's autographed mask will still be auctioned, with proceeds benefiting the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the American Indian Family Center.

The league's policies, particularly in light of reversed decisions like the Pride Tape controversy, raise questions about the NHL's commitment to supporting diversity and team specialty nights, as voiced by Commissioner Gary Bettman.

More on Marc-Andre Fleury's career

Marc-Andre Fleury, a Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender for the Minnesota Wild, was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to his NHL career, he excelled in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), earning accolades such as the Mike Bossy Trophy and the Telus Cup in 2003.

Fleury spent 13 seasons with the Penguins, securing three Stanley Cup championships (2009, 2016, 2017) and receiving the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Vezina Trophy in 2021. Internationally, he won gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Known as "Flower," Fleury is the third goaltender to achieve 500 NHL victories, marking his enduring legacy since the 2004-05 lockout.