NHL board gives the all clear for historic Draft location in 2024

The NHL is set to make history in 2024 as the league's board officially approved the unique and iconic location for the 62nd Entry Draft. TSN's Hockey Insider Darren Dreger took to Twitter to announce the exciting news, revealing that the draft will unfold at the spectacular Sphere in Las Vegas. This significant decision marks the last centralized draft before the league transitions to a decentralized format.

"The NHL Draft will be held June 28/29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. NHL Board just made it official. This will be the final draft before decentralizing."

Scheduled for June 28–29, 2024, the draft promises to be a memorable event, bringing together the next generation of hockey talent in a groundbreaking setting. The Sphere in Las Vegas, known for its innovative design and state-of-the-art facilities, will provide an unparalleled backdrop for the league's annual draft festivities.

As anticipation builds, hockey enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the selection of promising players born between Jan. 1, 2004, and Sept. 15, 2006. The eligibility criteria also extend to undrafted, non-North American hockey players born in 2003, as well as those drafted in the 2022 Entry Draft but not signed by a team and born after June 30, 2004.

Top prospects to look after in the 2024 NHL Draft

Among the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft are forwards Macklin Celebrini, Ivan Demidov and Cole Eiserman, along with defensemen Aron Kiviharju, Artyom Levshunov and Henry Mews. These young talents are expected to be among the favorites for the coveted first overall selection, adding an extra layer of excitement to the draft proceedings.

While the order of the draft will be finalized at the conclusion of the 2023–24 season, some teams have already made strategic moves by exchanging picks through trades. The dynamic landscape of traded picks will add intrigue to the draft, offering fans a glimpse into the strategic maneuvering of teams as they position themselves for success in the upcoming season.

As the league gears up for this historic event, all eyes will be on the Sphere in Las Vegas, where the league will celebrate the culmination of a centralized era and usher in a new chapter with the decentralized draft format. The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is poised to be a groundbreaking moment that reflects the league's commitment to innovation and providing fans with an unforgettable experience.