NHL clears "confusion" around Pride Night initiatives in updated memo

The NHL issued an updated memo to teams on Thursday, clarifying the confusion on the league's new rules and guidelines for the upcoming season's events such as Pride Night.

According to a report by ESPN's Ryan S. Clark, the initial rule memo distributed to teams last week was intended to inform teams to avoid wearing any special jerseys like Pride Jerseys during games, warmups, or any official team practices.

The initial memo was classified as too restrictive by NHL franchises, causing confusion and several questions among teams. In response to that, the National Hockey League on Thursday issued an updated version of the memo.

As per the update, the rules and guidelines mentioned in the previous memo only apply to on-ice conduct and are not intended to prohibit teams and players from practicing special events outside the hockey rink and should fall under the dress code guidelines issued by each team, respectively.

Notably, the updated memo also states that teams can't force players to take part in any events for specialty causes because it can be embarrassing or have a sense of retribution among players for their decision to not take part.

Will NHL teams hold the Pride Nights next season?

The 2022-23 season was marred by controversies surrounding LGBTQ Pride jerseys. Many players and teams in the league chose not to wear them while celebrating Pride Night, citing religious and personal beliefs as justifications.

As a result, the NHL decided to forbid special-themed jerseys during the warm-ups starting next season, with Gary Bettman calling it a "distraction." The banning of special-theme jerseys has raised several questions among fans regarding Pride Night.

Although the players and teams won't be seen in special-themed jerseys next season, the teams are still permitted to host Pride Night. The Pride jerseys will also be available for sale, but they won't be seen on the ice.

