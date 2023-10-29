NHL commemorates Matthew Perry's untimely death with 'Friends' theme song played on Saturday slate of games

The NHL community came together to commemorate the untimely death of beloved actor Matthew Perry with a touching tribute during Saturday's schedule of games.

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the iconic television series "Friends," was a dedicated hockey fan and a passionate supporter of the Los Angeles Kings. His sudden passing has shocked fans and even celebrities, prompting a heartfelt homage from the hockey world.

Across multiple Saturday games in the United States, arena organists played an orchestral rendition of the "Friends" theme song, "I'll Be There for You" by the Rembrandts.

The Nashville Predators, in their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, were among the teams where the sentimental melody echoed through the arena. The Los Angeles Kings also honored their devoted fan by playing the iconic TV theme tune during their game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away at the age of 54, was a true hockey enthusiast and a devoted follower of the Kings. He even attended a crucial 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs game between the Kings and the St. Louis Blues. Reflecting on that unforgettable moment, Perry shared his excitement with Fox Sports West in May 2013, describing Dustin Penner's last-minute goal as "really exciting."

Here's a clip from the show,

Perry's passion for hockey was deep-rooted, having grown up playing the sport in Canada. He also ardently supported NHL teams in his home country. In response to Perry's passing, several Canadian squads paid tribute to his legacy.

Here's Perry in a 1995 Stanley Cup commercial:

In a tweet from the Ottawa Senators' official page, they expressed their sorrow at the loss of Matthew Perry, acknowledging him as one of Ottawa's proudest sons and the biggest hockey fan.

More on actor Matthew Perry's death

The tragic news of Matthew Perry's death came Saturday after an apparent drowning. Law enforcement officials reportedly responded to a call at Perry's home and found him unresponsive in a jacuzzi. While a cause of death has not been officially confirmed, an investigation is underway.

Perry was 54, and after being unresponsive in a jacuzzi, the cause of death appears to be related to drowning. The news of his passing saddened fans around the world.

The passing of Matthew Perry, celebrated for his role as Chandler Bing on the immensely popular show "Friends," is a significant loss to both the entertainment industry and the hockey community. He will be remembered for his wit, humor and unwavering passion for the sport that brought joy to his life.