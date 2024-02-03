NHL commish Gary Bettman discloses stance on WJC players facing sexual assault charges

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman faced the media at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding four NHL players involved in an alleged sexual assault during the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship while representing Team Canada.

The players, identified as Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, and Carter Hart, each took a leave of absence from their respective teams—New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, and Philadelphia Flyers. Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton, currently on leave from his Swiss team HC Ambri-Piotta, is also implicated.

Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed skepticism about the players returning to their NHL teams this season.

"As a personal matter, if I were them, I'd be focusing on defending themselves assuming the charges come down. I would be surprised if they're playing while this is pending."

The London Police Service is expected to provide an update on the sexual assault allegation involving the players on Monday, prompting Commissioner Gary Bettman to withhold detailed comments until official confirmation is received. The incident reportedly occurred on June 19, 2018, following a Hockey Canada Foundation event in London that honored the gold-medal-winning 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team.

"While there are reports of indictments, we have not received official confirmation from the London authorities that five players have been or will be indicted, although it appears from reports that they will be," Commissioner Bettman said. "As such, and if charges are pending, it would be inappropriate to provide further comment on the matter."

Gary Bettman briefs public fully on timeline of 2018 Hockey Canada allegations

Gary Bettman revealed that the league first learned about the alleged incident on May 26, 2022, after inconclusive initial investigations by Hockey Canada and the London Police Service. The NHL conducted its own investigation, lasting 12 months, involving interviews with all players from the 2018 team and other relevant individuals.

"We had concluded the investigatory portion of our process to the extent we could, and we were working with the NHL Players' Association to analyze the information we had, create a process to move forward and then determine what was an appropriate response when the news of the impending charges broke last week. "

The ultimate resolution of this case will likely have significant repercussions for the players involved and could impact the NHL's future handling of such sensitive matters. The NHL will wait and see how the case plays out and if the players in suspect are eligible to return.

"We're all going to have to see how that plays out and we will then be in a position to respond appropriately, which we will do."