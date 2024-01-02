NHL commish Gary Bettman teases big announcement regarding best-on-best tournament at Winter Classic

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has sparked excitement among hockey enthusiasts by hinting at the possibility of an in-season best-on-best international tournament during the recent NHL Winter Classic on TNT. Bettman, in a quote reported by Jon Morosi of NHL Network, said:

"We'll get to announcing something relatively soon about best-on-best international, which accentuates one of the great strengths of our game," fueling speculation about a groundbreaking competition that could showcase the top talents from around the globe.

The tease comes on the heels of the NBA's successful introduction of an In-Season Tournament, which elevated game quality, produced viral performances and garnered increased ratings. With its inherently international makeup, the hockey league stands poised to capitalize on the sport's global appeal.

In the 2024 Winter Classic, where the Vegas Golden Knights faced off against the Seattle Kraken, the hockey world witnessed a spectacle even before the puck dropped. The Golden Knights, arriving at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, surprised fans by emerging from their bus dressed as Elvis Presley, creating a memorable and unexpected entrance.

While the Golden Knights' antics added a touch of entertainment to the event, the Kraken focused on their performance on the ice, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. As the league continues to explore innovative ways to engage fans and elevate the sport, Bettman's announcement hints at an exciting future for international hockey competitions within the season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's concerns over 2026 Winter Olympics intensify

Shortly after Gary Bettman expressed concerns about players participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics, additional worries emerged regarding the event's preparation. Bettman admitted at the NHL Board of Governors meeting that construction delays on the Olympic rink in Italy are causing apprehension. The league, which has not sent players to the Olympics since 2014, aims to be flexible but needs a decision well before 2026 to create its schedule:

Bettman said, "They're projecting that it won’t be done until the fourth quarter of '25, which is like six or eight weeks before the Olympics - if they're on time." This tight timeline leaves minimal room for essential pre-Olympic testing and event preparation.

In response to the uncertainty, Front Office Sports reported a massive $100 million-plus budget error in Italy, potentially requiring assistance to host parts of the Olympics.

Lake Placid, New York, may be tapped to host the sliding events, while the unfinished hockey rink prompts the league's offer to host Olympic hockey in an NHL city. The acceptance of this offer remains uncertain, creating additional complexities in the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics.