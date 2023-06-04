In a recent statement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman acknowledged his awareness of the President's Trophy curse that has plagued the league in recent years.

The curse, which refers to the misfortune that seems to befall the team that finishes the regular season with the best record and claims the prestigious Presidents' Trophy, has become a subject of concern among players, coaches, and fans alike.

Bettman highlighted the history of the President's Trophy and its mixed outcomes over the years.

"Ask the Bruins, I mean who ever would have thought that after the regular season that they had and they got knocked out when they did" said Bettman

In the early days of the award, several teams went on to win the Stanley Cup after securing the Presidents' Trophy, demonstrating that success was not elusive for these dominant regular-season performers.

However, in recent times, the curse has gained prominence, with only one Presidents' Trophy winner since the 2007-08 season winning the Stanley Cup.

Bettman expressed his hopes that future Presidents' Trophy winners will break the curse, bringing an end to the current drought of success. He highlighted the unpredictability of the NHL playoffs, emphasizing that every team has a chance to achieve greatness, regardless of their regular-season performance.

As the NHL continues to evolve and the pursuit of the Stanley Cup intensifies, Commissioner Bettman remains committed to promoting a fair and competitive environment. He also acknowledged the intriguing nature of the President's Trophy curse.

Is NHL President's Trophy curse real?

The President's Trophy, awarded to the NHL team with the best regular-season record, is undoubtedly a prestigious honor.

It signifies a team's ability to overcome challenges and outperform every other team in the league. However, in recent years, a disheartening trend has emerged: the Presidents' Trophy curse.

Since the turn of the millennium, no Presidents' Trophy-winning team has reached the Stanley Cup Final, let alone claim the ultimate prize. Only eight out of 37 teams who have won the Trophy have gone on to lift the Stanley Cup, with the last such triumph achieved by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012-13 season.

Even more concerning is the fact that several Presidents' Trophy winners have suffered early playoff exits, with six teams losing in the first round since 2000.

The shocking defeats endured by dominant regular-season teams, like the Tampa Bay Lightning's sweep by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019 and the recent collapse of the Boston Bruins against the Florida Panthers, highlight the unpredictability of playoff hockey.

While some may argue that these outcomes are simply a result of the parity in the NHL, the consistent pattern raises legitimate questions about the existence of a Presidents' Trophy curse. With each passing year, the curse seems to persist, disapponting fans, players and coaches alike.

As the Panthers, who held the Presidents' Trophy last season before being swept in the playoffs, celebrated their Game 7 win, it becomes evident that the curse shows no signs of abating.

It has become an unfortunate reality that winning the regular-season title does not necessarily guarantee success in the Stanley Cup.

