"Just unimaginable" - NHL community mourns the loss of 18 lives in tragic Lewiston, Maine shootings

In an incident that shook the tight-knit NHL community, the state of Maine was plunged into grief as 18 lives were lost in a mass shooting in Lewiston. Maine Governor Janet Mills confirmed the news, revealing that an additional 13 individuals sustained injuries during the atrocity.

The Boston Bruins, a beloved and revered franchise in the National Hockey League, took to their official Twitter account to share their sentiments:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston. Maine is a special part of the Bruins family, and our hearts are with those affected by this tragedy."

The Bruins' response resonated deeply with fans across the world, who, like the team, were grappling with the shock and sorrow caused by the violence. Many fans took to Twitter to express their condolences and share their thoughts on the devastating incident.

One fan, who identified as a Maine resident, wrote:

"As a Maine resident, this has been the worst 24 hours of my life. Just unimaginable."

Another fan, echoing the collective grief, said:

"RIP to the victims and sending condolences to their families. This is something that should never happen to anybody."

The call for change and action was also evident among the NHL community:

The NHL community stands united in mourning the lives lost in Lewiston, Maine.

2024 NHL Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium

The NHL is gearing up to deliver a double dose of outdoor hockey excitement in February 2024 with two Stadium Series games. MetLife Stadium, situated in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will play host to these back-to-back showdowns, featuring four teams: the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers.

MetLife Stadium, renowned for hosting major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, offers a grand stage for these iconic outdoor matchups. The Stadium Series has become a highly anticipated event, providing teams with the opportunity to display their skills in a unique and memorable setting.

The first game will pit the Devils against the Flyers, setting the stage for an intense battle between divisional rivals. With passionate fan bases for both teams, the outdoor arena promises to amplify the competitive spirit.

In the second game, the Islanders and the Rangers will reignite their fierce rivalry in what is anticipated to be a thrilling showdown. The Battle of New York is a perennial NHL highlight, and taking it outdoors will enhance the spectacle, with the energy and passion of fans on full display.

The consecutive nature of these games is the reason for excitement, offering fans two days of outdoor hockey and reigniting rivalries. It promises to be an unforgettable weekend for players and spectators.