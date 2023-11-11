NHL controversially blocks Golden Knights goalie's initiative to wear Cancer ribbon on his helmet: Reports

In a surprising turn of events, the NHL has reportedly denied the request of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson to display a Cancer ribbon on his helmet during Hockey Fights Cancer Month. The revelation, brought to light by insider Max Miller on social media, has sparked discussions about the league's stance on player initiatives for charitable causes.

Miller shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Thompson sought to incorporate a Cancer ribbon into his helmet design but was disallowed by the League.

He tweeted,

"Per sources, #VegasBorn goalie Logan Thompson wanted to put a Cancer ribbon on his helmet design but was told he couldn't by the NHL. It is Hockey Fights Cancer Month in the NHL. Thompson is the backup goalie tonight against the #SJSharks. @TheHockeyNews."

Expand Tweet

November is recognized as Hockey Fights Cancer Month across the NHL, emphasizing the league's commitment to raising awareness and funds for cancer-related causes. The decision by the League to block Thompson's initiative has raised questions about the league's policies regarding player expressions of support for charitable initiatives.

This incident parallels past controversies, such as the League's initial ban on pride tape, a measure that was later rescinded. The league's stance on players using their equipment as a canvas for meaningful messages has been a topic of scrutiny and evolution.

While the exact reasoning behind the League's decision remains unclear, it adds to the ongoing dialogue about the balance between league regulations and players' desires to use their platform for positive impact. Notably, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky created an all-purple mask for Hockey Fights Cancer Month, leaving uncertainty about whether he faced any repercussions for his initiative.

The controversy surrounding Logan Thompson's denied request brings attention to the issue of how the League navigates players' expressions of social and charitable causes.

The NHL has recently rescinded the Pride Tape ban

The League has rescinded its ban on Pride Tape in a notable reversal following significant backlash from hockey players. The league now permits players to voluntarily use Pride Tape on their sticks during the season to represent social causes, including theme nights like Pride Night.

This policy shift comes after Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott openly defied the ban, using Pride Tape in a game. Introduced nearly seven years ago, Pride Tape symbolizes inclusion and support for young LGBTQ+ athletes, aiming to combat homophobia and discrimination in ice hockey.