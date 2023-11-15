NHL deputy commissioner addresses Shane Pinto's gambling suspension

In October, the NHL announced the suspension of Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto for a substantial 41 games due to a violation of the league's sports wagering rules. The announcements surprised the hockey community, prompting questions and concerns.

Notably, the teams were in doubt as there was no public briefing regarding Pinto's actions and what he did to be suspended by the league. So the incident raised eyebrows and speculations about the specifics of Pinto's involvement in sports wagering.

As the news settled in, the NHL general managers gathered for a meeting where a significant portion of the agenda was dedicated to addressing gambling-related issues, including Pinto's suspension.

With the lack of public disclosure of the details of the American's actions, teams were eager to understand the implications and learn from the incident to guide their players in making informed decisions regarding gambling.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly took the opportunity to shed light on the league's stance and the lessons to be drawn from Pinto's suspension. According to The Athletic, Daly said:

"To the extent people are saying that nobody knows what the rules are, I told them why that shouldn’t be the case. In the sense of all the training we do and what the players are told repeatedly."

NHL Deputy Commissioner further clarified Shane Pinto's suspension and the League's rules

The NHL's collective bargaining agreement (CBA) explicitly prohibits hockey players from betting on games, outlining the clear boundaries that must not be crossed. Daly highlighted the importance of teams being vigilant about activities like proxy betting. He said:

"There’s a couple of specific rules in our governing documents (the CBA, the league constitution and the by-laws) that say what you can’t do."

"There’s also the general catch-all that the commissioner’s role is to protect the integrity of the game, and so I mean there’s a lot of common sense things that you should know that you’re not entitled to do that will get you in trouble if you do them," he added.

Daly's comments underscored the League's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport and ensuring that players are well-informed about the boundaries and potential consequences associated with sports wagering.

Previously Senators' Center agreed to betting accusations in a statement by the team. Pinto said:

"I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."