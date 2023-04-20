NHL Deputy Commissioner says war in Ukraine is affecting the league's international game and long-term business plans

At the 2023 CAA World Congress of Sports, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly spoke about the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine on the league's international plans. Daly highlighted the significant impact that the conflict has had on the NHL's ability to expand and conduct business globally.

According to Daly, the war in Ukraine is not only a humanitarian crisis but has also created challenges for the NHL's international business operations. He explained that the conflict has made it difficult for the team to plan and execute international events, including games and tournaments.

Daly also touched on the topic of the World Cup of Hockey, which the NHL plans to hold in 2025. Despite the league's decision to push back the event from 2024, Daly stated that nothing in the world has changed since the announcement, and NHL remains committed to hosting the tournament.

Bill Daly in file photo

Hockey has a significant global presence, with players and fans from all over the world. The league has been actively expanding its reach, with games played in countries like China, Sweden, and Finland. However, the ongoing war in Ukraine presents a challenge to the NHL's international growth plans.

The rules for overtime in the NHL playoffs

NHL playoffs are round the corner

With the playoffs just around the corner, fans and players alike are gearing up for the exciting postseason ahead. As teams fight for a chance to win the Stanley Cup, every game becomes crucial, and the pressure is on to perform.

One team that won't be participating in the playoffs this year is the Calgary Flames. Despite having a respectable record, the Flames' 17 losses in overtime have proven to be their downfall.

These losses highlight the difference between overtime rules in the regular season and the playoffs, which can be critical in determining a team's success.

During the regular season, if a game is tied after regulation, teams play five minutes of three-on-three action, followed by a shootout if necessary. However, in the playoffs, games can continue indefinitely until a team scores and wins the game. This difference in rules can create a level of drama and excitement that fans appreciate.

While some may argue that overtime games in the playoffs can drag on and lead to fatigue, the majority of fans prefer the current rule of playing until a winner is determined. Many argue that the importance of the game should not be decided by a shootout, as the stakes are simply too high in the playoffs.

