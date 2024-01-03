"NHL dgaf about who we want" - Hockey fans frustrated with voting process for All Star game as league looks set to announce first set of players

Hockey enthusiasts are expressing frustration over the voting process for the upcoming NHL All Star game, as the league prepares to unveil the initial lineup of players.

Chris Johnston, a trusted NHL insider, took to Twitter to announce that the league will disclose the first batch of All-Stars, consisting of 32 players, with each team represented by one player.

However, this revelation has sparked discontent among fans who are skeptical about the fairness of the selection process.

In response to the news, one disgruntled fan expressed their skepticism:

"‘Fans will vote’ we all know the NHL dgaf about who we want; they'd just pick the players THEY want. No point."

Another fan voiced their disappointment with the ongoing tradition of selecting one player from each team for the All-Star roster:

"Oh, we're still doing the stupid 'one from every team' bit, huh?"

The frustration is further amplified by the memories of past voting experiences, as highlighted by a fan who recounted the previous year's efforts.

"Yeah, last year's all Habs fans and Sens fans spammed all day long for Stutzle and Caufield. Guess what? None of them were picked."

As the league prepares to announce the remaining 12 players, who will be determined by fan votes, the discontent among fans raises questions about the efficacy of the current All Star selection system.

NHL All Star Game 2024

The 2024 NHL All Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 3, marks the ninth time the event will take place in Toronto. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed excitement about showcasing the league's current stars in a setting that reflects over a century of hockey history. As per NHL.com, he stated:

"We are thrilled to bring the NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history."

Toronto, known for its passionate and knowledgeable hockey fans, holds a rich legacy since the sport's inception. Bettman added:

"Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city's rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?"

The All-Star festivities include the skills competition on Feb. 2. The game, set to start at 3 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.