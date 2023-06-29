"NHL draft is ultra boring", "This might be the most boring ever": Fans dejected as Day 1 of 2023 NHL Draft draws to an end

The 2023 NHL Draft Day 1 was an exciting event that saw the Chicago Blackhawks select Connor Bedard as their No.1 pick. Fans though have shared their views on social media with many calling it a boring draft.

Many teams got the opportunity to pick talented players around whom they can build around and potentially turn their franchise into a Cup contender in the future.

The first day of the draft was full of epic reactions from fans, family members and players as well. However, despite all the enthusiasm and excitement, many fans found this year’s draft to be a boring one.

One fan said:

"The NHL Draft is ultra boring. Even the analysts sound bored. Compared to the NBA Draft"

Here are some more of the top reactions on Twitter:

Brennan Leffler @brennaneleffler #NHL management guys are so boring. We don't have to hear them all eulogize David Poile and congratulate the Knights. #NHL Draft #NHL management guys are so boring. We don't have to hear them all eulogize David Poile and congratulate the Knights. #NHLDraft

D Coulter @dcoulter45 @jmarshfof This applies to pretty much everyone every year except a few top picks. It's why the NHL draft is boring as hell for normal people and they hold it on a Wednesday night. @jmarshfof This applies to pretty much everyone every year except a few top picks. It's why the NHL draft is boring as hell for normal people and they hold it on a Wednesday night.

Jimmy Lawrence @club211 @SteveLayman That’s why the NHL draft is so boring, picking players that you may or may not see for 5-6 years maybe @SteveLayman That’s why the NHL draft is so boring, picking players that you may or may not see for 5-6 years maybe

Young Patrick Kane @YoungPattyKane Boring NHL Draft somebody make a trade already Boring NHL Draft somebody make a trade already

shawn @repper78 Good grief this is a boring NHL draft. Good grief this is a boring NHL draft.

Aaron Buttenhoff @warhawkpbp I watch the #NHLDraft but it's very boring...I'm slightly above average casual hockey fan...I don't know most of these guys, but most of all, there's no drama, trades, movement...it's pretty blah, but yes I do watch I watch the #NHLDraft but it's very boring...I'm slightly above average casual hockey fan...I don't know most of these guys, but most of all, there's no drama, trades, movement...it's pretty blah, but yes I do watch

Don Brulio 👍🏻🥃🇲🇽🍾 @BruCle216 Watching the @NHL draft makes it 100% apparent that the @NFL has the draft won ~ and it’s not even close!! The fans are more rowdy/excited and more animated. The crowd is subdued Almost kinda boring. And why does the team’s entire front office have to go onstage? Watching the @NHL draft makes it 100% apparent that the @NFL has the draft won ~ and it’s not even close!! The fans are more rowdy/excited and more animated. The crowd is subdued Almost kinda boring. And why does the team’s entire front office have to go onstage?

Raptors Maple Leafs and Blue Jays Tweets only!!! @JohnEvanoff15 The NHL Draft is ultra boring. Even the analysts sound bored. Compared to the NBA Draft The NHL Draft is ultra boring. Even the analysts sound bored. Compared to the NBA Draft 👎

John @graves94 I’m not sure which sport has the more boring draft but the nhl is #1 I’m not sure which sport has the more boring draft but the nhl is #1

Who were the top three players to be picked on Day 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft?

As expected by many, Connor Bedard was the first player to be drafted on Day 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard - Chicago Blackhawks #1 overall pick

Bedard is widely regarded as a generational talent compared to the likes of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, who can potentially turn the franchise around in only a handful of years.

The moment that caught the NHL world by surprise was when the Anaheim Ducks got the opportunity to select their No.2 pick. It was predicted for a long time that NCAA star Adam Fantillini, widely regarded as one of the NHL's top forwards of the future, will be picked by the Ducks.

Leo Carlsson - Anaheim Ducks #2 overall pick

However, the Ducks, against all odds decided to look for other options and selected Leo Carlsson of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) as their No. 2 pick.

What made this move even more surprising is that the leading mock drafters had predicted Leo to go up high as No. 4 rather than jumping to the second pick.

The Anaheim Ducks might have found something in the Swede that may have been overlooked by others. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets locked in the opportunity and picked Adam Fantilli as the No. 3 pick.

Adam Fantilli - Columbus Blue Jackets #3 overall pick

The 2023 NHL Draft continues with its final day, scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 29 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Fans can watch it live on NHLN, SN, and TVAS from 11:00 AM ET.

Poll : 0 votes