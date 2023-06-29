"NHL draft is ultra boring", "This might be the most boring ever": Fans dejected as Day 1 of 2023 NHL Draft draws to an end

The 2023 NHL Draft Day 1 was an exciting event that saw the Chicago Blackhawks select Connor Bedard as their No.1 pick. Fans though have shared their views on social media with many calling it a boring draft.
Many teams got the opportunity to pick talented players around whom they can build around and potentially turn their franchise into a Cup contender in the future.
The first day of the draft was full of epic reactions from fans, family members and players as well. However, despite all the enthusiasm and excitement, many fans found this year’s draft to be a boring one.
One fan said:
"The NHL Draft is ultra boring. Even the analysts sound bored. Compared to the NBA Draft"
Here are some more of the top reactions on Twitter:
Who were the top three players to be picked on Day 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft?
As expected by many, Connor Bedard was the first player to be drafted on Day 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bedard is widely regarded as a generational talent compared to the likes of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, who can potentially turn the franchise around in only a handful of years.
The moment that caught the NHL world by surprise was when the Anaheim Ducks got the opportunity to select their No.2 pick. It was predicted for a long time that NCAA star Adam Fantillini, widely regarded as one of the NHL's top forwards of the future, will be picked by the Ducks.
However, the Ducks, against all odds decided to look for other options and selected Leo Carlsson of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) as their No. 2 pick.
What made this move even more surprising is that the leading mock drafters had predicted Leo to go up high as No. 4 rather than jumping to the second pick.
The Anaheim Ducks might have found something in the Swede that may have been overlooked by others. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets locked in the opportunity and picked Adam Fantilli as the No. 3 pick.
The 2023 NHL Draft continues with its final day, scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 29 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Fans can watch it live on NHLN, SN, and TVAS from 11:00 AM ET.