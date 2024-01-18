NHL executive explains league's plan behind having Jonas Brothers perform at Stadium Series 2024 

The NHL is gearing up for a unique event in the upcoming Stadium Series, scheduled for February 17 and 18 at MetLife Stadium. This edition will feature two outdoor hockey games on consecutive days for the first time, as the league aims to broaden its audience.

Steve Mayer, the NHL's chief content officer and executive producer of the Stadium Series, emphasized the importance of reaching untapped demographics.

“We clearly recognize there’s plenty of audience that we haven’t reached yet,” Mayer stated during a press conference at MetLife Stadium.

Acknowledging the devoted hockey fanbase, Mayer added,

“We think a hockey fan is gonna come to this game if we played it at 3 in the morning. But how do we get [other] people to our games? How do we get people to watch hockey that might be a fan of the Jonas Brothers, a fan of AJR, a fan of a celebrity?”

The NHL chose the Jonas Brothers and indie pop band AJR for the Stadium Series. Mayer explained:

“We, lately, especially have been really leaning into popular culture and going to the people rather than having them come to us. It’s one of the chief reasons why we do sort of look outside the box."

On February 17, the Jonas Brothers, consisting of Nick, Kevin, and Joe, will perform before and during the Devils-Flyers matchup. The following afternoon, AJR, a band formed by the Met brothers (Adam, Jack, and Ryan), will have an in-game performance during the Rangers-Islanders game.

The selection of these musical acts was influenced by their ties to the host area. AJR originated in New York City, while the Jonas Brothers were raised in Wyckoff, N.J., just 30 minutes from MetLife Stadium.

Mayer expressed satisfaction with the choices, stating:

“We wanted them to perform, they wanted to be here, We’ve actually been talking to them for so long. It’s perfect that it sets up in New Jersey. Every time we announce music, we hope that it does lean into the area that we’re in. And the Jonas Brothers and AJR work perfectly for us.”

MetLife Stadium, home to the Giants and Jets, will host the Stadium Series for the first time since its inception in 2014. The upcoming event will mark the 40th and 41st outdoor games in NHL history.

Rangers and Islanders have participated in the Stadium Series in 2014, and the Rangers maintain an undefeated record of 4-0 in the outdoor games.

MetLife Stadium prepares for NHL Stadium Series

Despite the construction at MetLife for the event, Mayer emphasized the league's commitment to maintaining high standards.

He stated:

“It’s a hockey game worth some important points and as you get later in the season, every time you win or lose, it can affect playoff position.That’s why everything, when it comes to the game itself, has to be pristine — the ice, it’s gotta be NHL ice. Everything we do is really game-first and everything else a bit secondary.”

While MetLife Stadium may not be the largest venue to host the Stadium Series, with Michigan Stadium holding that title, Mayer is optimistic about the potential impact on the sport in New Jersey. With the possibility of accommodating over 165,000 hockey fans over the two days, Mayer said:

“It’s incredible. It shows our sport has grown, how much hockey means to this area. And that weekend, you’re just gonna feel it. We’ve come a long way in the NHL, and this will be living proof.”