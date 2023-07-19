Matvei Michkov, the Philadelphia Flyers' seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft, has sparked interest in the NHL community after one of his images went viral on Reddit.

Michkov can be seen in the viral image enjoying a seaside view, which appears to be outside of the United States, while suited in a Brooklyn Nets outfit.

Fans, on the other hand, did not seem to like Michkov clothed in a Brooklyn Nets outfit. They flooded the post with their reactions and trolled the Russian star for wearing the NBA team's attire. One user commented:

"This just in: he's already requested a trade out of Philly to NY"

A glance at the professional hockey career of Matvei Michkov

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

Michkov is an 18-year-old who hails from Perm, Russia and plays as a right winger. Before the 2023 NHL draft, he was considered to be one of the top prospects along with the likes of Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli.

However, many scouts and pundits also believed that his draft rank could drop due to the ongoing geopolitical crises between Russia and Ukraine. At the draft in Nashville last month, Matvei Michkov was taken seventh overall in the first round by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Michkov began his amateur hockey career with the SKA Varyagi in the MHL during the 2020-21 season. After playing six games with the Varyagi, the 18-year-old joined the St. Petersburgh-based junior hockey team the SKA-1946, and played 56 games for them.

During his time in the MHL, Michkov established himself as the most skillful and talented player in the league and also set the record for most points scored by a 16-year-old in the league.

Michkov had a career breakthrough in 2021 when he made his professional debut for the SKA Saint Petersburgh in the KHL. During his first KHL season, he split time between SKA Petersburgh and their junior affiliate teams.

The 18-year-old played only three games for SKA Saint Petersburgh in the 2022-23 season, but he also had stints with SKA-Neva and HC Sochi. There, he scored 34 points in 39 games. Matvei Michkov is currently signed to a five-year contract with SKA Petersburgh that will see him in the KHL until the 2025-26 season.

