Ice Hockey
"Trevor Bauer but baseball can keep him" - NHL fans debate which pro athlete from another sport should've played hockey

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Aug 21, 2023 11:21 GMT
NHL fans never fail to find unique angles to fuel their discussions about the sport they love.

Recently, a Reddit user on the r/hockey subreddit ignited a spirited conversation with a seemingly innocuous yet thought-provoking post:

"Easton Stick is a quarterback in the NFL. What other athletes out there were born to be hockey players but their parents failed them?"
The post immediately caught the attention of NHL enthusiasts, who eagerly delved into the conversation.

One fan kicked off the dialogue by suggesting:

"Trevor Bauer…but that’s ok, baseball can keep him."
Another user chimed in with a creative twist, envisioning a crossover that could have fans in both the NFL and NHL communities talking for years to come.

The comments continued to flow as the thread gained momentum.

As with any passionate discussion, there were differing viewpoints.

The longest game in NHL history

While Game 1 of the Florida Panthers versus Carolina Hurricanes Eastern Conference Finals went into four overtimes, it didn't break the all-time record for the longest game. That distinction belongs to an iconic match that took place on March 24, 1936, involving the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Maroons.

In an incredible display of endurance, the Red Wings emerged triumphant with a 1-0 victory after six overtime periods. This historic game made its mark in sports history, lasting 176 minutes and 30 seconds.

The hero of this marathon was Mud Bruneteau, whose lone goal 16:30 into the sixth overtime propelled the Red Wings to a 1-0 lead in the series. After this grueling battle, Detroit maintained its momentum and went on to sweep the series in a decisive four-game victory.

This legendary match shattered the previous record set in 1933 when the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs faced off in a six-overtime clash. That game lasted 164 minutes and 46 seconds during Game 5 of the 1933 semifinals.

