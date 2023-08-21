"Trevor Bauer but baseball can keep him" - NHL fans debate which pro athlete from another sport should've played hockey

NHL fans never fail to find unique angles to fuel their discussions about the sport they love.

The longest game in NHL history

While Game 1 of the Florida Panthers versus Carolina Hurricanes Eastern Conference Finals went into four overtimes, it didn't break the all-time record for the longest game. That distinction belongs to an iconic match that took place on March 24, 1936, involving the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Maroons.

In an incredible display of endurance, the Red Wings emerged triumphant with a 1-0 victory after six overtime periods. This historic game made its mark in sports history, lasting 176 minutes and 30 seconds.

The hero of this marathon was Mud Bruneteau, whose lone goal 16:30 into the sixth overtime propelled the Red Wings to a 1-0 lead in the series. After this grueling battle, Detroit maintained its momentum and went on to sweep the series in a decisive four-game victory.

This legendary match shattered the previous record set in 1933 when the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs faced off in a six-overtime clash. That game lasted 164 minutes and 46 seconds during Game 5 of the 1933 semifinals.