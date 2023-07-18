There is a never-ending debate among NHL fans about who is the best between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Both players have been at the pinnacle of their careers for years and have brought so much joy to the NHL community, making it difficult to choose the best of the two.

Both Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby have massive fan bases, making it unavoidable for hockey fans to debate who is the best. Recently, a Reddit post has drawn both players' fan bases into yet another never-ending debate.

The post features a photo of Crosby lifting the Stanley Cup, who is regarded as the all-time top five greatest players, even better than Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin.

Responding to the post one user commented:

"calling him better than mcdavid all time when mcdavid isn't even 30 is a take"

Here are some more reactions to the post:

Who is the best between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid?

To try and compare both players, one must dive into their stats and accolades.

Stats

Sidney Crosby has played 1,190 games in the NHL since his debut in 2005, amassing 1,502 points on 550 goals and 952 assists. During the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain has appeared in 180 games and has 201 points (71 goals and 130 assists)

Connor McDavid, on the other hand, has played 569 games in his career and has 850 points with 303 goals and 547 assists. During the playoffs, the Oilers' star forward has participated in 49 games and has 75 points (29 goals and 46 assists).

Accolades

Crosby has won the Art Ross Trophy (2), Hart Memorial Trophy (2), Ted Lindsay Award (3), Mark Messier Leadership Award (2), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2), Conn Smythe Trophy (2) and Stanley Cup (3).

McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy (5), Hart Memorial Trophy (3), Ted Lindsay Award (4), and Maurice "Rocket Richard Trophy (1).

The list of Crosby's accomplishments is longer than McDavid's, but it doesn't just include those from the NHL. Sidney Crosby has also won two Olympic gold medals with Canada.

In terms of numbers, Crosby is in a league of his own. Compared to the Penguins' captain, McDavid has played in 621 fewer games and is yet to lift the Stanley Cup.

However, with the rate Connor McDavid is playing in the NHL, he's on track to break every record in the league.

