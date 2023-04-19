Create

NHL fans in disbelief after Morgan Barron comes back to play after receiving 75 stitches

By Arnab Mondal
Modified Apr 19, 2023 11:11 GMT
NHL fans in disbelief after Morgan Barron comes back to play after receiving 75 stitches
NHL fans in disbelief after Morgan Barron comes back to play after receiving 75 stitches

NHL fans were left in disbelief after Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron returned to the ice after a serious injury in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old forward suffered a cut to his forehead caused by a skate during a scramble in front of the Vegas goal.

Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. https://t.co/MwXUMFMIbX

Despite the severity of the injury, Barron came back to the game midway through the second period with a full cage and more than 75 stitches. His quick return to the game left many NHL fans in awe.

Per @snseanreynolds, Barron received at least 75 stitches twitter.com/Sportsnet/stat…
How tf is Morgan Barron ok? Bud got 75 stitches (or more, apparently they lost count).
Morgan Barron 75 stitches - skate to the face - returns to the game -“looked like he was attacked by a shark”. Meanwhile Zion out since Jan 8 hamstring.
OMG Morgan Barron. Hope he’s ok, that was beyond scary.
Morgan Barron back on the bench after 75 stitches #HockeyGuy https://t.co/gaNnIYyp8O
Morgan Barron needed 75+ stitches but was too busy wondering if the Jets scored. 😅 https://t.co/L0KgDvFUl2
Morgan Barron has that dog in him 🐕 https://t.co/BeYzEmjDI9
"Fricken' warrior"— overheard, in the Jets room, regarding Morgan Barron.(Guess who.)
Morgan Barron https://t.co/SN1YZ8damV
Morgan Barron returns to the #gojetsgo vs #vegas after 75 stichesBasketball = "elite athletes" carried off crying due to crampsSoccer = 5 minutes of writhing on the ground from phantom physical contact75 stitches would be a death sentence in other sports https://t.co/Bv3Q4TMbfl
@FriedgeHNIC @snseanreynolds Hockey guy
@FriedgeHNIC @Sportsnet @snseanreynolds This would put an NBA player out for 8 months

Barron's return also seemed to give the Jets a boost, with head coach Rick Bowness praising the forward for his "presence" on the bench. Teammate Adam Lowry also expressed his admiration for Barron, saying:

"He looked like he got attacked by a shark to be honest... It's a scary thing."

Barron's determination to return to the game is a testament to his toughness and resilience as a player. Despite the scary injury, Barron's focus remained on the game, and he was even trying to figure out if the puck had gone in while he was being tended to by medical staff.

The Jets ultimately won the game 5-1, with Morgan Barron's return to the ice becoming a talking point for NHL fans everywhere. It's a reminder of the bravery and commitment of hockey players who are willing to put their bodies on the line for their team and the sport they love.

Morgan Barron's journey to the NHL

Morgan Andrew Barron is a Canadian professional ice hockey center who was born on December 2, 1998, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

He played two seasons of minor ice hockey with the Newbridge Academy Gladiators of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League before enrolling at St. Andrew's College in Ontario, where he played hockey and soccer.

Morgan Barron committed to playing NCAA Division 1 collegiate ice hockey at Cornell University in 2016 and played for the Cornell Big Red men's ice hockey team from 2017 to 2020.

During his time at Cornell, he received numerous accolades, including an AHCA All-America, All-Ivy League, and All-ECAC Hockey First Team selection. He was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Year for 2020.

Morgan Barron was picked 174th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL entry draft. He began his professional career with the Rangers before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...