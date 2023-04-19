NHL fans were left in disbelief after Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron returned to the ice after a serious injury in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old forward suffered a cut to his forehead caused by a skate during a scramble in front of the Vegas goal.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. https://t.co/MwXUMFMIbX

Despite the severity of the injury, Barron came back to the game midway through the second period with a full cage and more than 75 stitches. His quick return to the game left many NHL fans in awe.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Sportsnet @Sportsnet Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. https://t.co/MwXUMFMIbX Per @snseanreynolds , Barron received at least 75 stitches twitter.com/Sportsnet/stat… Per @snseanreynolds, Barron received at least 75 stitches twitter.com/Sportsnet/stat…

x - Trent has Leafs in 6 @MatthewsForHart How tf is Morgan Barron ok? Bud got 75 stitches (or more, apparently they lost count). How tf is Morgan Barron ok? Bud got 75 stitches (or more, apparently they lost count).

Paul Howard @paulyhoward Morgan Barron 75 stitches - skate to the face - returns to the game -“looked like he was attacked by a shark”. Meanwhile Zion out since Jan 8 hamstring. Morgan Barron 75 stitches - skate to the face - returns to the game -“looked like he was attacked by a shark”. Meanwhile Zion out since Jan 8 hamstring.

Adam Fox’s Chin (KANE SZN) @pkane11384 OMG Morgan Barron. Hope he’s ok, that was beyond scary. OMG Morgan Barron. Hope he’s ok, that was beyond scary.

JayOnSC @JayOnSC Morgan Barron needed 75+ stitches but was too busy wondering if the Jets scored. Morgan Barron needed 75+ stitches but was too busy wondering if the Jets scored. 😅 https://t.co/L0KgDvFUl2

Gino Hard @GinoHard_ Morgan Barron has that dog in him Morgan Barron has that dog in him 🐕 https://t.co/BeYzEmjDI9

Murat Ates @WPGMurat "Fricken' warrior"



— overheard, in the Jets room, regarding Morgan Barron.



(Guess who.) "Fricken' warrior"— overheard, in the Jets room, regarding Morgan Barron.(Guess who.)

NHL Trudeau *parody* @NhlTrudeau



Basketball = "elite athletes" carried off crying due to cramps



Soccer = 5 minutes of writhing on the ground from phantom physical contact



75 stitches would be a death sentence in other sports Morgan Barron returns to the #gojetsgo vs #vegas after 75 stichesBasketball = "elite athletes" carried off crying due to crampsSoccer = 5 minutes of writhing on the ground from phantom physical contact75 stitches would be a death sentence in other sports Morgan Barron returns to the #gojetsgo vs #vegas after 75 stichesBasketball = "elite athletes" carried off crying due to crampsSoccer = 5 minutes of writhing on the ground from phantom physical contact75 stitches would be a death sentence in other sports https://t.co/Bv3Q4TMbfl

Barron's return also seemed to give the Jets a boost, with head coach Rick Bowness praising the forward for his "presence" on the bench. Teammate Adam Lowry also expressed his admiration for Barron, saying:

"He looked like he got attacked by a shark to be honest... It's a scary thing."

Barron's determination to return to the game is a testament to his toughness and resilience as a player. Despite the scary injury, Barron's focus remained on the game, and he was even trying to figure out if the puck had gone in while he was being tended to by medical staff.

The Jets ultimately won the game 5-1, with Morgan Barron's return to the ice becoming a talking point for NHL fans everywhere. It's a reminder of the bravery and commitment of hockey players who are willing to put their bodies on the line for their team and the sport they love.

Morgan Barron's journey to the NHL

Morgan Andrew Barron is a Canadian professional ice hockey center who was born on December 2, 1998, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

He played two seasons of minor ice hockey with the Newbridge Academy Gladiators of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League before enrolling at St. Andrew's College in Ontario, where he played hockey and soccer.

Morgan Barron committed to playing NCAA Division 1 collegiate ice hockey at Cornell University in 2016 and played for the Cornell Big Red men's ice hockey team from 2017 to 2020.

During his time at Cornell, he received numerous accolades, including an AHCA All-America, All-Ivy League, and All-ECAC Hockey First Team selection. He was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Year for 2020.

Morgan Barron was picked 174th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL entry draft. He began his professional career with the Rangers before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets.

Poll : 0 votes