"One terrible decision after the next": NHL fans divided as Erik Karlsson is traded to Penguins in mega three-team trade

The San Jose Sharks have traded star defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a mega three-team trade. While some fans are ecstatic about the acquisition, others are left with mixed emotions, and Twitter has become a battleground of divided opinions.

The news of Karlsson's trade broke when prominent Hockey Insider, Frank Seravalli, tweeted:

"Sources say #sjsharks have traded D Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh Penguins. Working on details."

As the tweet spread like wildfire, it ignited reactions from passionate NHL fans:

Dusty Bender Podcast @DBHockeyPod @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff Did the Pens GM clear this with the President?

s𝐡𝔞ω𝐧 @_s_h_a_w_n__ @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff WE LOVE KYLE DUBAS

Jameson @JamesonN10 @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff i cant believe its finally over

Goro Shigeno @Goro87 @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff Great trade by new GM Dubas!!

The Erik Karlsson trade has undoubtedly polarized NHL fans, with some questioning the Penguins' acquisition of the defenseman.

cam @gatorstroll @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff wont even make the playoffs

Gordon ZomBay @JFlatzz @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff Just one terrible decision after the next LOL

Mike McSherry @mrmikemcsherry @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff All that for the first wildcard spot

sheldon dries future 1C @daKid1905 @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff wow just to miss the post season

🙄 @1975Flyordie @frank_seravalli @DailyFaceoff Pens going all in to still not win their division

As Karlsson's much-awaited trade has taken place, some fans will want to see how Dubas makes use of him. Since Karlsson is weak on the defensive front, it raises some big questions.

Erik Karlsson's impressive 100-point season

Erik Karlsson, the Swedish hockey phenom, has left a mark on the NHL with his extraordinary career. Notably, in April, he became the first defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to reach 100 points, joining the elite ranks of Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis, and Leetch.

In the 2022-2023 NHL season, Karlsson continued to showcase his brilliance, tallying an impressive 101 points in 82 games. His versatility was on full display as he scored 25 goals and delivered a jaw-dropping 76 assists.

Throughout his illustrious tenure in the league, Karlsson's playmaking abilities have been nothing short of exceptional. With 920 games played, he has netted a remarkable 178 goals and 583 assists, amassing a total of 761 points. His dominant presence on the ice has been a driving force behind his team's successes over the years.

However, his plus/minus rating of -103 indicates that he has been on the ice for more goals against than goals during his career. While Karlsson's offensive brilliance is undeniable, some critics have pointed out weaknesses in his defensive role as a defenseman, as evident by his -26 plus/minus rating in the 2022-2023 season.

Despite this, his contributions and impact on the game have been profound, inspiring a new generation of players to reimagine the role of defensemen in hockey.