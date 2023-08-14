NHL fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on New York Rangers star Chris Kreider's unconventional wedding outfit. The hockey player was spotted on the dance floor in a shirt with straps, short trousers and seemingly no socks.

Kreider's decision has left some fans puzzled, while others are amused by his bold fashion statement. Social media platforms have been abuzz with memes, comments, and even playful jabs at the NHL player's choice.

Fans, who are accustomed to seeing Kreider donning a hockey jersey, felt the outfit was a miss:

While opinions vary, one thing is clear: Kreider's wedding attire has certainly sparked a spirited conversation among NHL fans.

Chris Kreider vows redemption following disappointing 2022-23 NHL Season

Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL season, New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider candidly addressed the challenges his team faced.

Speaking with NHL reporter Mollie Walker, Kreider expressed his feelings about the season's conclusion and the impact it would have on the team's future. Kreider's sentiments resonated with many fans as he remarked:

"I think like every guy on that team, I've got a pit in my stomach. I expect that to turn into a bit of a chip on everyone's shoulder."

The Rangers had clinched a postseason spot, raising hopes for a strong playoff run. However, their journey was cut short by a surprising defeat at the hands of the New Jersey Devils in the first round. Despite initially securing a 2-0 lead in the series, the Rangers were unable to maintain their momentum.

The disappointing exit from the playoffs served as a motivating force for Chris Kreider and his teammates. His words conveyed a determination to channel the setbacks of the 2022-23 campaign into renewed determination for the upcoming season.

As the Rangers reflect on the missed opportunity and analyze the factors that led to their early exit, Kreider's pledge suggests a resolute commitment to improving.