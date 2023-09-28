"He makes it look too easy" - NHL fans left in awe as Connor McDavid steals OT winner for Oilers in preseason thriller

In a preseason thriller that had NHL fans on the edge of their seats, Connor McDavid once again proved why he's considered one of the most electrifying talents in the league.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar stole the show with an overtime winner that left fans in awe, prompting the NHL to share a video post on Twitter captioned:

"Connor McDavid doing Connor McDavid things."

Expand Tweet

The social media sphere erupted with reactions from fans who couldn't help but be amazed by McDavid's incredible performance.

One fan remarked:

"He makes it look too easy"

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in with a slightly different perspective, asking:

"Cherry picking?"

Expand Tweet

The decision to utilize a superstar like McDavid in a preseason game also sparked intrigue among fans:

"They using McDavid in preseason I'm crine," one fan exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

One fan comment encapsulated the disbelief that some viewers felt after witnessing McDavid's winning play:

"Wait …. He was cherry picking? I can't believe it."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the preseason continues and the regular season draws near, fans can only anticipate more "Connor McDavid things" and the electrifying moments he brings to the game.

Connor McDavid inching closer to 1,000 point club

Connor McDavid, the star player for the Edmonton Oilers, is on the cusp of joining the exclusive 1,000-point club in the NHL. With 850 career points under his belt, McDavid aims to become the third-fastest player in history to achieve this milestone.

The legendary Wayne Gretzky holds the record for the fastest, accomplishing it in just 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 games. While McDavid has played 569 games, he has a shot at surpassing Mike Bossy, who reached 1,000 points in his 656th game.

McDavid's career average of 1.49 points per game leaves him 20 points shy of tying Bossy, but he has been steadily improving his performance over the past four seasons.

The 26-year-old is coming off a remarkable season, winning the Rocket Richard Trophy with 64 goals and claiming his fifth Art Ross Trophy with 153 points. He joined a select group of six players who have surpassed the 150-point mark in a season.

Even Sidney Crosby, a fellow NHL star, acknowledges that McDavid's ability to reach new levels is extraordinary. McDavid has the potential to reach even higher point totals, with some speculating he could hit 170 points.

Wayne Gretzky, the all-time leader with 2,857 points, remains the only player to surpass 2,000 points in NHL history. McDavid's trajectory suggests that he may have a chance to follow in the footsteps of "The Great One" in the years to come.