The St. Louis Blues will announce their 24th captain on Tuesday, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Forward Ryan O'Reilly previously served as the team's 23rd captain from 2020 to 2023 before he was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs in February.

Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko are the three leading candidates to be named the Blues' new captain.

Following the news, fans took to X to share their thoughts and put forth their opinions on who should become the Blues' 24th captain.

One fan chose defenseman Colton Parayko as his preferred choice:

"Parayko is the obvious choice"

Here are some other opinions from fans on who they prefer as the Blues' new C:

Brayden Schenn is the leading candidate to become St. Louis Blues' new captain

With the announcement of the Blues' captain on Tuesday, the NHL will be down to seven teams remaining without a captain.

Following the conclusion of the previous season, Blues GM Doug Armstrong was unsure whether the franchise would have a captain for the upcoming season.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues v Toronto Maple Leafs

However, he is now sure, with 32-year-old Brayden Schenn emerging as a leading candidate to be named the Blues new captain. He's been the heart and soul of the Blues since joining them from Philadelphia in 2017.

Schenn has worn the letter "A" on his chest in each of the previous three seasons. He is now in his seventh season with the Blues and has five years remaining on his contract.

Another player in the conversation is the team's No. 1 centerman, Robert Thomas. His new eight-year contract with an $8.125 million cap hit begins this season, and if the St. Louis Blues are considering a long-term solution, Thomas is possibly the right candidate to fill the vacant position.