In the wake of an impressive season, NHL fans find themselves engaged in lively debates over the potential of Buffalo Sabres' forward Tage Thompson. The 2022-23 season witnessed Thompson's remarkable rise, marked by a league-leading four hat-tricks. He posted his career-high in goals (47) and assists (47).
With his stellar performance, Thompson cemented his place among the league's elite goal scorers, alongside established names like Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho and David Pastrnak.
Thompson's accomplishments during the previous season have ignited discussions about whether he has reached his peak or if there is another level yet to be unlocked.
Twitter was abuzz with an outpouring of reactions from fans when it came to Tage Thompson overlooked in certain rankings.
Comparisons are drawn to veteran Jeff Skinner, who, at age 30, achieved a career-high 82 points. Despite his longevity in the league, Skinner showcased no signs of slowing down, suggesting that Thompson, too, could continue his upward trajectory.
As some label Skinner a late bloomer to some extent, projections indicate that Thompson could approach or even surpass Skinner's milestone in the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Another player who has been turning heads in Buffalo is Alex Tuch. Since his arrival in November 2021, Tuch has displayed continuous improvement, transforming himself into a vital asset for the Sabres. As Tuch inches closer to joining the NHL's elite class, his partnership with Thompson promises to bolster the team's offensive prowess.
As NHL fans eagerly anticipate the next season, they find themselves embroiled in passionate discussions regarding Tage Thompson's potential. While some believe he has reached his peak, others argue that he has yet to reveal the full extent of his capabilities.
Tage Thompson's lucrative contract
Tage Thompson's current contract for the 2023-24 season reflects his growing value as a player. With a salary of $7,142,858 and a cap hit of $7,142,857, he is set to earn a significant amount. The contract comprises a combination of $2,000,000 in signing bonuses and $5,142,858 in base salary.
Having been drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 entry draft, Thompson has signed three contracts throughout his career, totaling $57,612,500 in value. With his impressive performance of 197 points in 301 NHL games over six seasons, the 25-year-old center's contract demonstrates his potential and solidifies his importance to the team.
Tage Thompson is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2029-30 season when he turns 32 years old.
