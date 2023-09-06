"He should be stripped of all official honors in Canada" - NHL fans left divided over Wayne Gretzky's participation in gambling commercials 

In a recent turn of events, NHL fans have found themselves divided over hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's appearance in gambling commercials. The province of Ontario is preparing to impose a ban on athletes and celebrities endorsing online gambling promotions starting in February 2024.

This move has ignited a passionate debate among fans, with strong opinions being voiced on Twitter. One fan's tweet, which garnered significant attention, read:

"Wayne Gretzky should be stripped of all official honors in Canada. He's a disgrace."

This incendiary statement quickly garnered reactions from fellow NHL fans on Twitter.

In contrast, some fans argue that Wayne Gretzky's transition into a businessman should be accepted without controversy.

The debate surrounding Wayne Gretzky's involvement in gambling commercials reveals the complexity of fan opinions in the modern sports landscape. While some call for punitive measures, others defend his right to pursue commercial opportunities in his post-hockey career.

The NHL is considering potential new locations for the Global Series

The NHL is expanding its global presence by bringing teams to the southern hemisphere in September. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed plans for international preseason games in unique locations.

The NHL has played regular-season games in European cities since 2007. The 2023 League Global Series will feature four teams playing regular-season games in Stockholm, Sweden, showcasing the league's commitment to international growth.

Daly emphasized the evolution from preseason to regular-season games overseas and hinted at future expansion into other European markets, highlighting the league's adaptability and dedication to growing the sport globally.

"It's something we've done here regularly," Bill Daly said, "and we thought bringing four teams here instead of two and creating a festival-type environment with four teams here would be interesting and compelling. So we're excited about that for a prospect for the upcoming season as well."

Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators also shared his thoughts (via NHL.com):

"I think because soccer is so much bigger in Europe it's going to be good to kind of promote the best league in the world in Europe. The leagues are getting better every year here too, so it's going to be good for some fans to see the difference between those leagues and the NHL."

The Global Series should be a great watch and is set for November 16-19.