"How did Bauer let this happen this is insane" - NHL fans left shocked as Connor Bedard signs with Sherwood

Connor Bedard, the 18-year-old hockey prodigy, has left NHL fans baffled with his latest deal. Bedard recently announced his partnership with the Sherwood hockey equipment brand, which has drawn a mix of reactions ranging from disbelief to outright trolling on social media.

The Chicago Blackhawks' 2023 NHL draft pick is one of the most highly-rated talents in the game. Yet, his decision to play his upcoming matches with the Sherwood stick has made fans question the renowned global hockey equipment brand, Bauer, for not being able to earn a partnership with the fan-favorite Connor Bedard.

CCM was another brand that got trolled for not being able to persuade the young Blackhawks prospect to sign with them.

While some fans debated if he looked good in the Blackhawks jersey, a few hockey claimed Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk might have been instrumental in influencing the hockey center to choose Sherwood over Bauer and CCM.

Sherwood was acquired by Canadian Tire Corp. in 2018 and was re-launched in 2020. In the coming months, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Bedard as he dons the Sherwood stick and steps onto the ice in pursuit of his professional career aspirations.

Whether his decision ultimately proves to be a masterstroke or an anomaly, one thing is certain: the hockey world will be watching intently, waiting to witness the impact of this new partnership.

Connor Bedard opened up on facing his idol Sidney Crosby

Connor Bedard, the young hockey center, was chosen by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft with the first overall pick. Bedard has openly expressed his admiration for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby during his formative years.

As destiny would have it, there exists a significant possibility that Bedard's debut NHL game could pit him against none other than his childhood idol, Crosby, leading the Penguins.

Bedard had this to say when asked about potentially facing Crosby on his NHL debut:

“I was trying not to look at the schedule. People were telling me, I didn’t want to look too hard. Man, if I’m able to make the squad come October… That’s my idol ever since I can remember. That’d be unbelievable.”