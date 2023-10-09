"Didn't Scotty Pippen grow like 6 inches one summer" - NHL fans left speculating on Tyler Bertuzzi's rumored growth spurt

A recent post on the r/hockey subreddit regarding Tyler Bertuzzi's height has NHL fans speculating about the forward's rumored growth spurt and actual height. Interestingly, Bertuzzi was listed at 6 feet (nearly 183 cm) during his rookie season and card in 2016-17. However, he's now two inches taller on the NHL's official Toronto Maple Leafs player profile page at 6-foot-2 (188 cm).

Furthermore, he's listed as having a previous height of six feet on various player pages available on the internet such as Wikipedia. Bertuzzi's height differential has led to confusion among hockey fans as they shared their opinions on what could've been the reasons.

One fan relating to former basketball player Scotty Maurice Pippen Sr.'s example commented on the post:

"Didn't Scotty Pippen grow like 6 inches one summer in college. As someone who never had a major growth spurt that's crazy."

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Here are some of the other reactions across Reddit:

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Zeffury from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Tyler Bertuzzi's height contrast could be explained by two scenarios. First, Bertuzzi was about 21 years old during his rookie season, and a growth spurt was still possible at that age. Bertuzzi, being a professional athlete, could've undergone a two-inch growth spurt during that period.

The second and rather most unlikely reason could be an error in measuring his height or not being measured after his rookie year.

Also Read: Three things Toronto Maple Leafs fans can be excited about after signing Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi's NHL stats

Tyler Bertuzzi during his stint with the Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi was selected with the 58th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL draft. He made his league debut for the Red Wings in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016.

After playing for seven years in 305 games with the Red Wings, he was traded to the Boston Bruins in the 2022-23 season and was the member of the Bruins' historic 135-point season in 21 games.

This summer, as a free agent, he was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs to a one-year deal. Overall, he's played 326 career games, recording 218 points on 92 goals and 136 assists.

He had a career-high 62 points in the 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, when he accumulated 30 goals and 32 assists in 68 games.

Bertuzzi will make his Maple Leafs debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (Oct. 11). The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.