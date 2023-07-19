"Get those scouts out there" - NHL fans left stunned as Senators forward Claude Giroux's son displays early signs of being a hockey prodigy 

Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux's son Gavin has attracted a lot of attention from the NHL community after a video showing his hockey skills went viral on Twitter.

It was a joy to watch for hockey fans who were astounded to see Giroux's son's skills at a young age.

Gavin can be seen in a viral video taking some incredible wrist shots while standing on the top of the steps at the Canadian Tire Centre in Canada. Instead of the puck, Gavin shot a ball, which rolled down into the back of the net set up on the rink's surface. The video was recorded by Gavin's mother.

Fans were quick to recognize Gavin's exceptional abilities and took to Twitter to express their thoughts. One said:

"I'm in! Cmon Blues.....get those scouts out there."

For NHL fans, seeing Gavin demonstrate his skills was indeed a father-son moment.

A glance into the hockey career of Claude Giroux

2006 NHL Entry Draft Portraits

Claude Giroux is one of the best wingers in the NHL. He was taken at No.22 by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2006 draft. Girouz made his league debut in the 2006-07 season, however, he played only two games for the Flyers in his rookie season.

Over time, Giroux improved his gameplay, and he became a starter. The 35-year-old veteran forward has now played 16 seasons in the NHL. Giroux spent most of the time playing for the Philadelphia Flyers, but joined the Florida Panthers during the midway of the 2021-2022 season.

After having a brief stint of 18 games with the Panthers, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators for the 2022-23 season. During his opening season under the Sens uniform, Giroux played 82 games and garnered 79 points (35 goals and 44 assists).

Claude Giroux has vast NHL experience, playing 1,100 career games. He has accumulated 1,002 points (329 goals and 673 assists) His career-high came in the 2017-18 season, when he recorded 102 points (34 goals and 68 assists) with the Philadelphia Flyers.

