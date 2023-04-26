NHL fans react to Andrei Vasilevskiy's struggles in the playoffs - "Most overrated"

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has been a key player for the Tampa Bay Lightning in previous playoff runs, is currently struggling to find his form. The Lightning have three consecutive losses under their belt.

The Lightning are in a tough spot in the playoffs, facing a 3-1 series deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Lightning fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with Vasilevskiy's performance. One fan tweeted that the 28-year-old is the most overrated goalie in the league and that he is average at best.

"Vasilevskiy is the most overrated goalie in the league. Dude is average at best."

This sentiment was rephrased by another fan named JACK, who said that Vasilevskiy is washed up and Toronto is getting lucky.

"canes are washed rangers and devils are not a threat; vasilevskiy is washed; toronto is getting lucky"

Another tweeted that there is no chance Tampa Bay is pulling out another comeback, especially not with Andrei Vasilevskiy struggling in the net.

"There’s no chance Tampa is pulling another comeback, not with Vasilevskiy who is struggling"

Here are some other tweets from fans:

These fans are not alone in their concerns about Vasilevskiy's current form. The goaltender's statistics during the current playoff run are among the worst for NHL goalies who have played a minimum of three games.

The Lightning coaching staff must weigh the risks and rewards of sticking with Andrei Vasilevskiy or making a bold move and putting another goaltender in the crease. Vasilevskiy's past success suggests that he may be able to bounce back, but his current form raises questions about his ability to perform under pressure.

With the stakes high in this playoff series, Lightning's coaching staff must make the right decision and put the team in the best position to succeed.

A look at Andrei Vasilevskiy's NHL career and achievements

Known as the 'Big Cat' and 'Vasy' to his fans, Andrei Vasilevskiy has earned numerous accolades throughout his career. In the 2018-19 season, he won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender. He has led the league in wins for an impressive five consecutive seasons, from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

However, Vasilevskiy's greatest achievements have come in the postseason, where he has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation. In 2020 and 2021, he backstopped the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2021 playoffs. He also holds the NHL record for the most wins in a single postseason, with 18 in 2020.

