"Give the kid a break" - NHL fans react as Blackhawks curtail Connor Bedard's media availability

Fans have been left puzzled and frustrated as the Chicago Blackhawks decided to curtail media availability for their rising star, Connor Bedard. Bedard, hockey's newest sensation, has captured the attention of fans and media alike with his exceptional skills and promising start in the NHL.

In a surprising move, the Blackhawks chose not to make Bedard available to the media before or after their recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This decision left both fans and reporters disappointed, as they were eager to hear from and learn more about the young talent who has been making waves in the hockey world.

The difference in media accessibility between major sports has come to the forefront, top athletes are often seen engaging with the media. But in the case of Bedard, it appears that the Blackhawks have opted for a different approach, which has sparked discussions among fans about the treatment of rising hockey stars and their media exposure.

Twitter erupted with mixed reactions after the incident.

Despite Connor Bedard's limited ice time and shot opportunities in his latest game against the Leafs, fans remain excited about his potential and eagerly anticipate his future performances.

As the young star's career continues to unfold, NHL fans hope for more opportunities to hear from this promising player who could potentially become the face of the league in the years to come.

Connor Bedard shines bright in the 2023-24 NHL Season

In the 2023-24 NHL season, Connor Bedard has made a significant impact in just four games. The native of North Vancouver has tallied one goal and two assists, amassing a total of three points.

Bedard's journey to the NHL's top pick was notable for several reasons. He became the second player from the WHL's Regina and the second born in British Columbia to be selected first overall.

His debut in the league was impressive, scoring his first goal in only his second game on October 11, 2023, just a night after recording his first NHL point. At just 18 years and 86 days, he became the third-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score his first NHL goal.

Connor Bedard's remarkable rise to the top pick was justified by his outstanding performance in the WHL. He led in numerous statistical categories, including goals, points, shots on goal, and points per game. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by excelling in assists, game-winning goals, and face-off success.

His incredible achievements also extended to international play, where he was named the top forward and the most valuable player in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping Canada secure another gold medal with an impressive 23 points in seven games.