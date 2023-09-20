"League is in shambles right now" - NHL fans react as Brad Marchand takes over as Bruins captain

The Boston Bruins have officially named Brad Marchand as their 27th captain in franchise history, following the retirement of Patrice Bergeron in July. The announcement, made on Wednesday, sent shockwaves through the NHL and ignited passionate reactions from fans.

Marchand, a 35-year-old forward known for his tenacity and scoring ability, has been a cornerstone of the Bruins for years. His infectious energy and clutch performances have endeared him to Boston fans and made him a natural choice for the captaincy.

As the fourth player to be named captain in September, joining Quinn Hughes, Adam Lowry, and Brayden Schenn, Marchand's appointment marks a significant change in leadership dynamics across the league.

Expand Tweet

Bergeron's retirement marked the end of an era for the Bruins, and fans have had mixed feelings about the passing of the torch. Many took to social media to express their gratitude for Bergeron's remarkable career and leadership, while welcoming Marchand as the new face of the franchise.

Others debated the choice, citing Marchand's occasionally controversial on-ice behavior but acknowledging his passion for the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a league where captains play a pivotal role in shaping a team's identity, Brad Marchand's leadership style and ability to rally his teammates will be closely watched. Bruins fans and NHL enthusiasts alike eagerly await the upcoming season, to see how Marchand will fill the shoes of his legendary predecessor.

Why Brad Marchand is the perfect fit as Boston Bruins' captain

Brad Marchand has been named the new captain of the Boston Bruins, and there couldn't be a better choice. Here are three reasons why Marchand is the ideal leader for the team:

#1, Heart and soul of the Bruins

Brad Marchand's passion for the game and his unrelenting work ethic make him the embodiment of the Boston Bruins' spirit. Loved by fans and feared by opponents, Marchand's gritty style of play exemplifies the commitment and dedication required to wear the "C."

He thrives in the most demanding situations and consistently steps up when his team needs him most.

#2, Proven leadership skills

Brad Marchand's appointment as captain comes as no surprise, given his role as an assistant captain since 2018. He's not just a vocal presence but also a player who leads by example on the ice.

Marchand's experience learning from stalwart leaders like Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, along with his tenure as an assistant captain for Team Canada, highlights his ability to inspire and rally a team.

#3, Longest-tenured Bruin

With Patrice Bergeron's retirement, Marchand now stands as the longest-serving player in the Bruins' lineup, having been with the team since 2009-10. The light-hearted prank in which he was falsely announced as captain earlier underscores the respect and influence he commands within the organization.

At 35 years old, Brad Marchand possesses the wisdom, experience, and charisma to lead the Boston Bruins forward. It's only a matter of time until he officially assumes the role of captain, guiding the team into a new era of success.