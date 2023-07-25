The hockey world is in shock after Boston Bruins' beloved captain, Patrice Bergeron, announced his retirement from professional hockey in a heartwarming letter to his fans. The news quickly spread across social media platforms, with thousands of NHL fans taking to Twitter to express their feelings about the end of an era.

One fan tweeted,

"This one hurts almost as much as Brady leaving. Not gonna lie I’m tearing up. This guy started playing when I was a senior in high school. He’s been synonymous with the City of Boston and the Bruins. First ballot hall of famer. Retire 37 in the rafters."

Another emotional fan expressed,

"Sad day to be a Bruins fan. I can't even imagine watching the Bruins without number 37. From my childhood to my adulthood."

Throughout his illustrious career, Bergeron's loyalty to the Bruins was visible, spending an incredible 19 seasons with one organization. One fan on Twitter praised it,

"19 seasons with one organization. Legend of the game. Respect"

• Over 1000 PTS

• Six Selkes

• King Clancy

• Mark Messier Award

• Stanley Cup

• Three-time All-Star

• Member of Triple Gold Club

• Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist



As fans grappled with the reality of Patrice Bergeron's retirement, many shared their favorite memories and moments from his storied career. From memorable goals to crucial game-changing plays, Bergeron's impact on the ice was immeasurable. The legacy he leaves behind will undoubtedly be cherished for years to come.

Patrice Bergeron's number 37 jersey may soon find its rightful place in the rafters of the TD Garden, forever enshrining his legacy in Boston Bruins history.

Patrice Bergeron announced retirement in a heartwarming letter

In a heartfelt retirement letter, the legendary Boston Bruins captain, Patrice Bergeron announced the end of his illustrious 20-year career. He expressed gratitude for living his dream as a professional hockey player, representing the Bruins and his country.

He said:

"It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player."

Bergeron acknowledged the support of coaches, teammates, and fans, making his journey unforgettable. He thanked the Bruins organization and embraced the special bond with the city of Boston.

"The connections and friends that my family and I have made here are unquantifiable. Boston is, and will forever be, a special place for me and my family."

Bergeron also cherished his experiences with the Canadian national team and expressed love and appreciation for his family, especially his wife, and children.

For his children Patrice Bergeron said:

"Daddy will always be in your corner no matter where life takes you."

He encouraged the next generation of hockey players to respect the game and embrace challenges.

