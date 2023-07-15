In a surprising turn of events, Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane issued a statement announcing his departure from Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA).

Kane took to Twitter and posted a lengthy statement citing the reasons for his departure. One of them was his concern about the HDA leadership and the organization being engulfed in individual agendas.

Evander Kane @evanderkane Statement: Regarding my association with the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) moving forward.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) released a statement to refute Evander Kane's statement and clarified that the Oilers star has not been involved with the organization for two years.

According to the statement, Kane was disqualified from serving as director of the organization after declaring bankruptcy in January 2021.

The HDA statement came as a surprise for many hockey fans, who shared their feelings on Twitter. One said:

"Now that’s some passive aggressive language."

Here are some more reactions to the post on Twitter:

C P @ckpon @TheOfficialHDA Lol - see it’s all in the words.. he was DQ’d for filing banko… sure. Then a year or so later and being on good behavior with charities in Edm.. they wanted him to do more work on himself.. moving goal posts. What were initial convos like?

the discourse sommelier @funnierhandle @TheOfficialHDA The other members of this org have generally sterling reputations and we all know Kane’s and yet people in the comments want to think Kane was certainly done dirty. lol yeah ok w/e

Ron Jones @hockeydraft411 @TheOfficialHDA There’s been rumours for years that EK doesn’t play well with others. Who knows if he’s or the group is at fault.

The Next Wayne @TheNextWayne @TheOfficialHDA @evanderkane has been a great role model for kids since coming to the @EdmontonOilers the reason is much bigger than a few paragraphs. I respect why he left and hope he continues to be a role model for my kids.

SD @silentDeathxx @TheOfficialHDA You should really try to find someone with PR experience who can write these posts for you… nothing wrong with wanting to make a statement about the subject, but you need the tone of the message to be more professional and less “high school drama”

Evander Kane was one of the co-founders of Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA)

The Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) was launched in June 2020. The organization's main aim is to promote diversity in hockey and combat all sorts of racism in the sport.

Evander Kane and NHLer Akim Aliu helped create the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) and are the organization's co-founders. The executive committee members of the organization include players like Chris Stewart, Wayne Simmonds, Trevor Daley, Joel Ward and Matt Dumba.

Kane's recent announcement comes in the wake of the NHL and NHL Players' Association forming the Player Inclusion Coalition, which pledged $1 million to support grassroots organizations and initiatives promoting inclusivity in hockey.

The HDA had previously expressed criticism of the coalition, saying that it failed to align with their goals and seemed to be an attempt to appropriate their work. Kane's decision to step away from the HDA, though, highlights differences in goals and approaches within the organization he founded three years ago.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault