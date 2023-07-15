In a surprising turn of events, Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane issued a statement announcing his departure from Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA).
Kane took to Twitter and posted a lengthy statement citing the reasons for his departure. One of them was his concern about the HDA leadership and the organization being engulfed in individual agendas.
The Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) released a statement to refute Evander Kane's statement and clarified that the Oilers star has not been involved with the organization for two years.
According to the statement, Kane was disqualified from serving as director of the organization after declaring bankruptcy in January 2021.
The HDA statement came as a surprise for many hockey fans, who shared their feelings on Twitter. One said:
"Now that’s some passive aggressive language."
Here are some more reactions to the post on Twitter:
Evander Kane was one of the co-founders of Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA)
The Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) was launched in June 2020. The organization's main aim is to promote diversity in hockey and combat all sorts of racism in the sport.
Evander Kane and NHLer Akim Aliu helped create the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) and are the organization's co-founders. The executive committee members of the organization include players like Chris Stewart, Wayne Simmonds, Trevor Daley, Joel Ward and Matt Dumba.
Kane's recent announcement comes in the wake of the NHL and NHL Players' Association forming the Player Inclusion Coalition, which pledged $1 million to support grassroots organizations and initiatives promoting inclusivity in hockey.
The HDA had previously expressed criticism of the coalition, saying that it failed to align with their goals and seemed to be an attempt to appropriate their work. Kane's decision to step away from the HDA, though, highlights differences in goals and approaches within the organization he founded three years ago.
