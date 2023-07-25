The Dallas Stars have signed GM Jim Nill to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in charge until the 2025-26 season. On the other hand, fans had mixed reactions to the news, with many calling it a great move while some called it not worthy as Nill brought no glory to the club under his tenure.

Nill was named the GM of the Dallas Stars in 2013 and ever since has been serving in the position. Under his direction, Nill has made some significant contributions to the Stars. At the NHL Awards ceremony held in Nashville last month, Jim Nill was honored with the General Manager of the Year Award.

Dallas Stars @DallasStars Two more years! ✍️



We have signed General Manager of the Year Jim Nill to a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Following Nill's new contract extension with the Stars, fans took to Twitter to express their opinions.

One said:

"Don’t get me wrong, he’s done wonderful things for this team. The only thing is that this team hasn’t won a cup under him, they’ve certainly came close but close doesn’t cut it for a cup contender."

Logan (Varly Devotee) @Noisey_Crickket @DallasStars Don’t get me wrong, he’s done wonderful things for this team. The only thing is that this team hasn’t won a cup under him, they’ve certainly came close but close doesn’t cut it for a cup contender.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Adam Deacon @adam_deacs @DallasStars Great news, time to sort out the defence Mr Nill

Corey Seager MVP SZN @OttersMyDad @Noisey_Crickket @DallasStars If the Seguin and Benn contracts weren't so bad this team would have won a cup by now. Wish they could reconstruct those

Matthew Valtierra @matt_valtierra @DallasStars My ranking of DFW GM’s:

1. Jim Nill

2. Chris Young

3. Jerry Jones

4. Nico Harrison

Alexander 🦦 @Bliznami @DallasStars Right so another 2 years then until I can have my job 🥺 Congrats Mr. Nill!

XTCPILLS @lopium__ @DallasStars @NHL This man has not won a single thing in Dallas.

Patrick Sporka @PatrickSporka @DallasStars @FriedgeHNIC Jim was the brains behind much of Detroit's success.

Max @BigRedNorthStar @Noisey_Crickket @DallasStars Well they didn't win a cup with Gainey until they won the cup with Gainey, so I don't see how your point stands. Nobody is a cup winner until they're a cup winner

A glance at Jim Nill's journey from a hockey player to Dallas Stars GM

James Nill: 2023 General Manager of The Year awardee

Before taking the role of a general manager, Nill played in the NHL for over a decade. He was the No. 89 pick by the St. Louis Blues during the 1978 NHL Draft.

Apart from the Blues, James Nill played for the likes of the Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings.

In his NHL career, Nill played as a winger and appeared in 524 career games, scoring 145 points through 58 goals and 87 assists. He decided to hang up his skates in 1991.

Shortly after, he joined the Ottawa Senators where he worked as a professional scout. Following that, Nill joined the Detroit Red Wings as a professional scout and played a significant role in helping the Red Wings win four Stanley Cup Championships (1997,1998, 2002 and 2008).

In April 2013, Nill was appointed as the GM of the Dallas Stars. The year 2023 marked his 10th season with the Stars. Under his direction, the Dallas Stars reached the Conference Finals where they were defeated by the eventual champions the Vegas Golden Knights.

