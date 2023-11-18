"It's time to put him on LTIR" - NHL fans react to latest John Klingberg injury setback 

In a surprising turn of events, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg left practice early, sparking a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter. The news was first brought to light by Luke Fox, an NHL writer at Sportsnet, who took to his Twitter account to share the development with the caption:

"John Klingberg walks off the ice and leaves Maple Leafs practice early."

The immediate response from the hockey community was a mix of concern and speculation. One fan expressed their frustration by suggesting:

"It's time to put Klingberg on LTIR."

Another fan took a more optimistic approach, humorously suggesting a solution to the situation, stating:

"Well, if he could just hop on a plane to Calgary and when he arrives, pay for Zadorov and Tanev to fly to Toronto, that would be a great help!"

However, not all reactions were lighthearted. One fan expressed a more somber sentiment, saying:

"Hopefully, the guy retires."

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a state of uncertainty regarding the extent of John Klingberg's injury and the implications it may have on the team's performance.

John Klingberg ruled out of the upcoming game against Minnesota

John Klingberg, the Swedish defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs has been ruled out of the upcoming game against Minnesota. The uncertain nature and severity of the injury raises concerns about a potential move to injured reserve, possibly even long-term.

Despite a strong start to his career, Klingberg's recent struggles have been evident, with just five assists in 13 games this season. Originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2010, he was anticipated to play a pivotal role in quarterbacking the team's top power-play unit. However, his diminished performance has led to Morgan Rielly taking over that role.

The situation is a disappointment for Klingberg, who had high expectations coming into the season. His limited ice time in practice and the decision to rule him out of the upcoming game in Sweden suggest a need for thorough evaluation and recovery.

As the Maple Leafs navigate through this challenging period, Klingberg's absence puts the spotlight on the team's resilience and adaptability to fill the void left by the talented defenseman.