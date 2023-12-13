"That’s dumb" - NHL fans react to news of Washington Capitals confirming $2 billion plan of moving to Virginia

Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards, announced during a media conference that the organization has reached a "framework" to move its operations. Part of that includes constructing a new arena in Virginia's Potomac Yard by 2028.

The news, coming as a shock to many fans, has triggered a wave of reactions across social media. One fan, expressing their dismay, was quick to comment:

"That’s dumb. Capital One is in such a good location in downtown DC."

The estimated cost of the move is $2 billion. This is seen by some fans as an unnecessary expenditure that could be better spent on strengthening the team's roster or improving existing facilities.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts about the Washington Capitals' relocation to Virginia:

Despite mixed reactions, the decision seems to have been made and the Washington Capitals will be relocating their operations to Virginia's Potomac Yard by 2028.

As the dust settles on this announcement, hockey analysts and NHL fans will be loud on social media and TV. It will be interesting to see if this becomes a distraction and impacts the team's performance on the ice.

The Washington Capitals' 2023-24 NHL season is going well

In the ongoing 2023-24 NHL season, the Washington Capitals have looked good and they are fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

They are 14-8-3 on the season, with a home record of 8-4-2 and going 6-4-1 on the road. The Capitals have scored 64 goals and conceded 72.

Leading the team are:

Goals: Dylan Strome (10)

Assists: John Carlson (14)

Points: Tom Wilson, John Carlson, and Alexander Ovechkin (15)

Penalty minutes: Tom Wilson

Plus/Minus: Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha (+4)

Wins: Charlie Lindgren (6)

Goals against average: Charlie Lindgren (2.34)

The Capitals strive to secure a playoff spot after their absence for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Hopefully, for fans, this news will not prove to be too big a distraction and won't have a negative effect on the team's performance.

