"Always the ones you suspect the most" - NHL fans react to report of Milan Lucic's arrest over alleged domestic incident

The hockey world has been rocked by the news of an alleged domestic incident involving Boston Bruins' star, Milan Lucic. Known for his hockey skills on the ice and a celebrated career in the NHL, Lucic now finds himself in a difficult situation that has prompted the Bruins to announce his indefinite leave of absence from the team.

The announcement was made public through a tweet from B/R Open Ice, a prominent source for hockey news and updates. The tweet read:

"The Boston Bruins have announced that Milan Lucic will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after an alleged domestic incident involving Lucic took place Friday night."

NHL fans were quick to react to the shocking revelation on social media, particularly on Twitter. One fan expressed disbelief, stating:

"I had 0 clue Lucic was on the Bruins again?!?! What… let alone still in the league."

Another fan conveyed a sense of disappointment, stating:

"Damn it’s always the ones you suspect the most."

Yet another fan remarked:

"Seems really out of character."

As the news continues to circulate, the NHL community is left to await further developments and official statements from both the Boston Bruins and Milan Lucic.

More on Milan Lucic’s NHL career

Milan Lucic's hockey journey commenced with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL. There, he enjoyed three seasons of success, clinching the Memorial Cup in 2007 and earning the tournament MVP honor.

Selected as the 50th overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft, Lucic joined the Bruins at 19 for the 2007-08 season, ultimately playing a crucial role in their Stanley Cup triumph three years later.

Following eight prosperous seasons with the Bruins, Lucic was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015 and later signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. After three seasons with the Oilers, he moved to the Calgary Flames in 2019. After a stint with the Flames, Lucic returned to Boston on July 1, 2023, signing a one-year contract worth $1 million.

On the international stage, Lucic demonstrated his leadership by captaining the Canadian national junior team in the 2007 Super Series. His career trajectory highlights consistent performance. However, the current season has presented challenges as an ankle injury limited Lucic to just four games.

The injury, sustained during a match against the LA Kings on October 21, resulted in his placement on long-term injured reserve. Before the setback, Lucic had contributed two assists for the season.