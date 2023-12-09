"Back in the lineup by Christmas?" - NHL fans react as Sabres' Jack Quinn takes major step towards injury return

Buffalo Sabres fans are excited as promising news about Jack Quinn's injury recovery has emerged. The official Sabres Twitter account recently shared a noteworthy update, triggering a flurry of reactions from eager NHL enthusiasts.

The tweet from the Buffalo Sabres conveyed a significant development in Jack Quinn's rehabilitation journey:

"No more non-contact jersey for Jack Quinn."

NHL fans, known for their passion and engagement on social media platforms, promptly reacted to the news. One fan speculated optimistically, asking:

"Back in the lineup by Christmas?"

Another fan, expressing amazement at Quinn's recovery progress, humorously remarked:

"He is the infinity stone apparently."

One fan took a playful approach, suggesting a humorous scenario upon Quinn's return:

"Sending Girgensons to the moon once Quinn gets back?"

The update on Quinn's progress also provided additional insights into the Sabres' roster. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, dealing with a lower-body injury, is described as "a possibility" for the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Don Granato on Jack Quinn's recovery

Coach Don Granato provided updates on the status of both Dahlin and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who is recovering from an illness, highlighting the player availability for the NHL team.

Granato said to reporters:

“He feels better today, and this is going to be how much better are you feeling each day now? The other night he played through soreness, and we’re trying to manage it that way until he resolves to the point he’s not playing with that.”

While Dahlin is described as day-to-day, Luukkonen will unfortunately miss the upcoming NHL game. Granato expressed optimism regarding Dahlin's recovery, emphasizing the importance of managing soreness until the defenseman is fully fit to play.

Amid these updates, the return of winger Quinn takes center stage. Having been sidelined since tearing his Achilles tendon in late June, Quinn's participation in a contact role during practice marks a significant milestone. Granato acknowledged:

“Each day now is big for Quinn because he’s moving from recovering from an injury to preparing to play. While there’s a long way physical to go for him, there’s a long way psychologically when you have an injury that’s the duration of his as far as recovering.”

Sabres fans eagerly await Jack Quinn's return to the team and the buzz surrounding his progress has injected a renewed sense of optimism among them.