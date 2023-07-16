The Tampa Bay Lightning made waves in the NHL community on Saturday as they announced the signing of forward Tanner Jeannot on a two-year contract. Jeannot, who was acquired from the Nashville Predators last season, brings a rough-and-tumble style of play to the Lightning lineup. The deal carries an average annual value of $2.665 million, making it a significant investment for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning



We have signed restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.665 million.



: tbl.co/jeannot6-15 HEEEEERE'S JEANNOTWe have signed restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.665 million.

Twitter exploded with reactions from NHL fans following the news of Tanner Jeannot signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The announcement sparked a flurry of tweets expressing a range of emotions and opinions about the gritty forward's arrival in Tampa Bay. Here's a glimpse into the fan chatter:

dowey @Doweywtf @TBLightning Not gonna hate till I see him play full year but he should of never cost are whole draft class and 2.6 for less then 10 points lol

DJP @oldpappy59 @TBLightning @FriedgeHNIC LOL. What choice did they have after giving up 5 picks to get him?

Eric @Werenski_ @TBLightning @FriedgeHNIC Fair contract for both sides. Incredibly risky leading him right into UFA after what was given up for him.

Laura Demers @thatlaurademers @TBLightning Seems like a fair contract for both sides - 2 years for the cap ceiling to go up and for him to prove he’s worth a higher long term contract, here or elsewhere. I love his upside and I’m looking forward to him proving a lot of folks here wrong!

Jeannot himself acknowledged the adjustment of joining a new team and area, emphasizing the support he has received from his new teammates and coaches. With a year of familiarity, fans hope that Jeannot can find his stride and make a bigger impact moving forward.

As the Lightning prepares for another season, the signing of Tanner Jeannot adds depth and physicality to an already talented roster. It remains to be seen how he will fit into the team's dynamic and if he can tap into his scoring potential. NHL fans will be watching closely as Jeannot takes the ice for the Lightning, eager to see how he contributes to the team's quest for another championship.

Tanner Jeannot's debut season with the Tampa Bay Lightning leaves fans wanting more

Tanner Jeannot's debut season with the Tampa Bay Lightning left fans with mixed feelings. In 20 regular-season games, Jeannot managed just one goal and four points, which fell short of expectations. However, he showcased his physicality by delivering a staggering 77 hits and blocking 11 shots.

During the playoffs, Jeannot's presence was felt as he continued his hard-nosed style of play. In a Round 1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he delivered 16 bone-crushing hits and blocked two shots in just three games. Fans appreciated his tenacity and willingness to sacrifice his body for the team's success.

However, the Lightning faithful expected more from Jeannot, considering his breakout second season in Nashville. In the previous campaign, he notched an impressive 24 goals and 41 points while accumulating 130 penalty minutes. His average ice time was 15:59, and he even contributed five game-winning goals.

The combined totals from his time with Nashville and Tampa Bay amounted to six goals and 18 points last season, leaving room for improvement. As fans look ahead to the upcoming season, they hope Jeannot can find his scoring touch while maintaining his physical edge. The Lightning will rely on his contributions to bolster their offensive firepower and create havoc for opposing teams.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault