NHL fans react to Timo Meier's face post Jacob Trouba hit: "His nose looks huge it has to be broken" 

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier took a precautionary step to protect himself during a morning skate before Game 1 of the second-round playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. Meier wore a face shield after suffering a hit to the head from defenseman Jacob Trouba in a previous game.

The hit from Trouba resulted in Meier leaving the ice momentarily before returning to the bench and not taking another shift in the game. While the hit was not penalized, the Devils' medical staff felt it was necessary for Meier to wear a face shield to prevent further injury.

Amanda Stein @amandacstein Timo Meier is getting onto the ice for #NJDevils morning skate and has a face shield on from the Jacob Trouba hit. Timo Meier is getting onto the ice for #NJDevils morning skate and has a face shield on from the Jacob Trouba hit. https://t.co/ZnKVCFbhSV

Fans on Twitter reacted to the injury with their own theories about it.

One fan tweeted about the contact that got Meier injured:

"According to the broadcast it was only minor head contact though so I’m not sure what happened to Timos face."

x - Corey @Slivedmb30 @amandacstein According to the broadcast it was only minor head contact though so I’m not sure what happened to Timos face 🙃 @amandacstein According to the broadcast it was only minor head contact though so I’m not sure what happened to Timos face 🙃

Another fan wrote:

"Warrior. He's gonna breakthrough on the scoresheet today. I feel it."

Jesse_Beanbag @Jesse_Uplinger @amandacstein Warrior. Hes gonna breakthrough on the scoresheet today. I feel it @amandacstein Warrior. Hes gonna breakthrough on the scoresheet today. I feel it

Meanwhile, one more fan tweeted:

"His nose looks huge, it has to be broken."

greg @greg140_6 @amandacstein I thought that bald head was his arm at first! LOL @amandacstein I thought that bald head was his arm at first! LOL

JerseyScott @ScottNNJ @amandacstein The Bauer hybrid visor/cage with the CCM helmet. That’s not easy to do… I had to “modify” the clips to do the same thing for my son’s helmet. Kudos to the equipment manager. @amandacstein The Bauer hybrid visor/cage with the CCM helmet. That’s not easy to do… I had to “modify” the clips to do the same thing for my son’s helmet. Kudos to the equipment manager.

Steven Novia @SteveNovia @amandacstein Can’t believe that was Trouba’s last hit of this nhl season. Let’s get going Timo @amandacstein Can’t believe that was Trouba’s last hit of this nhl season. Let’s get going Timo

Timo Meier's NHL career

Meier was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 9 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and he quickly proved to be a valuable asset to the team.

Meier spent his first professional season splitting time between the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL and the Sharks in the NHL. He made his NHL debut in December 2016 and scored his first goal in that same game. Meier's skill and potential were evident, and he continued to improve in the following seasons.

In his first full NHL season in 2017-18, Timo Meier scored 36 points in 81 regular-season games and contributed five points in the playoffs. Meier's offensive contributions increased in the 2018-19 season, as he scored 66 points, including 30 goals and 36 assists. Meier's 30-goal season was a significant milestone for the forward, as it marked his third 30-goal season for San Jose.

Timo Meier's standout performance during the 2021-22 season included a historic achievement, as he became the first player in Sharks history to score five goals in a single game in a win against the Los Angeles Kings. Meier's five-goal game was also a rarity in the NHL, as only five players have accomplished the feat since 2000.

Despite Timo Meier's impressive performance on the ice, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in February 2023 for several draft picks and players, including Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson. Meier's departure was a significant loss for the Sharks, as he had scored 316 points, including 154 goals and 162 assists, in 451 regular-season games for the team.

Poll : 0 votes