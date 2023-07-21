In an unexpected turn of events, a wild handshake line brawl erupted between Thailand and Hong Kong during the Bangkok U18 Invitational hockey game, leaving NHL fans in awe. The video capturing the intense altercation has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions in the hockey community.

The altercation saw players from both teams engaged in a heated exchange, deviating from the customary handshake ritual after the game. Emotions ran high, resulting in a chaotic scene that had fans stunned.

One moment that particularly caught the attention of viewers was the bizarre sight of the No. 24 player from one of the teams engaging in a passionate "fight" with an imaginary opponent in mid-air. This curious display of intensity puzzled and amused fans, who took to social media to share their reactions.

Twitter went absolutely crazy after that wild handshake line brawl at the game and its impact on the sport's reputation. One said:

"... My dude was fighting demons."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Tim Del Monaco @legendofthetim @BR_OpenIce “And that was when the acid decided to kick the fuck on in” -24 my dude was fighting demons 🤣🤣🤣

Why are people so dumb. @Neverlibs @BR_OpenIce Nobody wanted to fight him so he took matters into his own hands. He's fighting someone, in his mind.

AshleySchaefer @Cudagras @BR_OpenIce Sad world when the hockey handshake line descends into madness. I can’t tell you how many times in the line I’ve wanted to throw down. Fight the urge folks.

Dave @Leprekon1981 @BR_OpenIce I love #24’s energy, doesn’t want to fight but is giving 100%

Xiomara @SierraAttridge @BR_OpenIce @BleacherReport Wow, that's pretty wild! Do you hope all the players involved will be okay?

medium cool @endtl_ @BR_OpenIce I've lived in Hong Kong and I am SHOCKED to learn they have youth ice hockey? Never seen it or heard it mentioned once



#24 my spirit animal tho

As the video continues to circulate, hockey fans and experts alike await statements from both teams and tournament organizers to gain a better understanding of the circumstances leading to the extraordinary spectacle.

Revisiting the craziest NHL brawl of all time

The Flyers-Senators brawl on March 5, 2004, remains etched in NHL history as one of the wildest and most intense incidents to unfold on the ice. The game, hosted at the Wachovia Center, turned into an all-out war, shattering the league's penalty minutes record.

The events were triggered by a previous incident where Ottawa's Martin Havlat swung his stick dangerously at Mark Recchi's head. With tensions already high, the game's final minutes saw enforcers Donald Brashear and Rob Ray exchanging blows, setting off a chain reaction of chaos.

Players from both teams, including goaltenders Robert Esche and Patrick Lalime, jumped into the fray, resulting in an astonishing 419 penalty minutes being assessed, surpassing the previous record of 406.

Fights broke out repeatedly, prompting the crowd's anticipation for more action. Flyers management expressed frustration, believing the fights were unfairly imbalanced against their team. Eventually, Jason Spezza and Donald Brashear received the most penalty minutes, with 35 and 34, respectively.

The aftermath of this unforgettable spectacle prompted the NHL to introduce a new rule for the 2005-06 season, imposing a one-game suspension on anyone instigating a fight in the final five minutes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Flyers-Senators brawl remains an epic reminder of the raw emotions and intensity that can erupt in hockey games, forever etching its place as the craziest NHL brawl of all time.

