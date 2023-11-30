"Nylander to NJ confirmed" - NHL fans react to viral old photo featuring William Nylander and Hughes brothers trio

William Nylander became the focal point of a captivating moment captured in a nostalgic photo shared by NHL insider Amanda Stein on her X account. Featured in Elliotte Friedman's "32 Thoughts," this snapshot quickly turned into a treasure for hockey fans.

As the image circulated on social media, fans were quick to discuss the intriguing scene that brought together William Nylander and the Hughes brothers.

Expand Tweet

One fan humorously speculated:

"Nylander to NJ confirmed."

Expand Tweet

Another observant fan pointed out:

"The Hughes brothers are still the same size."

Expand Tweet

Another delved into the lighter side of the photo, humorously noting:

"Nylander was jacked up as a kid; looks like he is 19 there lol."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the viral photo continues to make waves across the NHL community, fans are finding joy in reminiscing while simultaneously speculating about the future.

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander stars in Rogers 5G commercial highlighting TTC experience

Just as William Nylander's stellar performances shine brightly, the Toronto Maple Leafs winger is set to star in a Rogers commercial. Currently ranking in the NHL's top 10 for both points and goals, Nylander's 17-game point streak has contributed to his rising success.

The commercial promotes Rogers' introduction of 5G cell phone service to Toronto's subway system. This is scheduled to air during Saturday's Maple Leafs game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Hockey Night in Canada, which will be on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

In a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the commercial, Nylander shares with Sportsnet's Emily Agaard the rationale behind his choice to take the TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) to games. This was a decision that garnered attention when he was recently spotted on the subway by Torontonians.

The commercial reenacts this moment, featuring Nylander receiving a video call from his mother while commuting on the train, only to face playful criticism from his sisters regarding his appearance.